Lone Star Beer Made a Giant Bug-Zapping Bar Sign

click to enlarge Have a Lone Star and watch bugs get zapped. Lone Star

Everything is bigger in Texas, and mosquitoes are no exception. This summer, Lone Star Beer has a solution that makes sure the only buzz you get is from your beer. To celebrate the launch of their agave seltzers, Lone Star and CALLEN partnered up to create the first dual bar sign and bug zapper.You might find these signs in bars around Texas as part of various promotions featuring the seltzer line, which launched in April of this year. And there’s no way you could miss it. With a massive four-by-four foot neon green display, the phrase “Lone Star Seltzers” might be burned into your brain forever.The bug-zapping technology is held behind a clear acrylic shield, so while bugs are demolished, your fingers are safe.“There’s no greater shared enemy amongst Texans than the oppressive summer heat. That’s why we made a refreshingly Texas Seltzer to be a respite on a hot summer day. A pretty close second on that list is the mosquito,” Lone Star Beer senior brand manager Daniel Crawford said. “Nothing ruins good times outside on the patio or porch than a bite from this dreaded foe. When CALLEN brought us this idea, we knew it was a match made in heaven and would keep us on our patios at least 2 to 3 seltzers longer.”The Texas brand makes its seltzers locally in Austin, where it brews two flavors: lime and watermelon. So on your next visit to a Texas bar, keep an eye out for this electric sign and remember that its zaps may be the only thing between you and getting bit.