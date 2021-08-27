Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

Lone Star Beer Made a Giant Bug-Zapping Bar Sign

August 27, 2021 9:41AM

Have a Lone Star and watch bugs get zapped.
Have a Lone Star and watch bugs get zapped. Lone Star
click to enlarge Have a Lone Star and watch bugs get zapped. - LONE STAR
Have a Lone Star and watch bugs get zapped.
Lone Star
Everything is bigger in Texas, and mosquitoes are no exception. This summer, Lone Star Beer has a solution that makes sure the only buzz you get is from your beer. To celebrate the launch of their agave seltzers, Lone Star and CALLEN partnered up to create the first dual bar sign and bug zapper.

You might find these signs in bars around Texas as part of various promotions featuring the seltzer line, which launched in April of this year. And there’s no way you could miss it. With a massive four-by-four foot neon green display, the phrase “Lone Star Seltzers” might be burned into your brain forever.
The bug-zapping technology is held behind a clear acrylic shield, so while bugs are demolished, your fingers are safe.

“There’s no greater shared enemy amongst Texans than the oppressive summer heat. That’s why we made a refreshingly Texas Seltzer to be a respite on a hot summer day. A pretty close second on that list is the mosquito,” Lone Star Beer senior brand manager Daniel Crawford said. “Nothing ruins good times outside on the patio or porch than a bite from this dreaded foe. When CALLEN brought us this idea, we knew it was a match made in heaven and would keep us on our patios at least 2 to 3 seltzers longer.”

The Texas brand makes its seltzers locally in Austin, where it brews two flavors: lime and watermelon. So on your next visit to a Texas bar, keep an eye out for this electric sign and remember that its zaps may be the only thing between you and getting bit.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation