Dessert

Miruku Creamery Serves Delectable Japanese-Inspired Sweets

May 4, 2023 7:10AM

Miruki Chocolate and Thai Tea sundaes.
If enjoying a cup of perfectly swirled, melt-in-your-mouth soft serve isn’t cause for happiness, we’re not sure what is.

Miruku, which translates to milk from Japanese, might just be the perfect name for this ultra-creamy milk-based soft-serve spot in downtown McKinney. Kham and Yim Phommahaxay opened this shop in fall 2021 and have been serving organic, locally sourced soft serve and beverages since then.
Miruku is in downtown McKinney.
Miruku offers a rotating menu, which means you can visit as much as you want without getting bored. When we stopped by, Miruku’s seasonal flavors included chocolate, matcha and the classic Miruku Milk.

Vegans, they didn’t forget you, either. A rotating nondairy option makes it easy to enjoy the Japanese soft serve experience without the milk.

You can order their soft serve in a cup ($5.25) or a house-baked waffle cone ($5.50). Add sauces, compotes and crunchy toppings if you’re feeling creative. We particularly enjoyed the croffle — an Asian delicacy made of flaky croissant dough pressed into the shape of a waffle.
Chocolate Madness and Berry Berry sundaes.
High-stacked soft-serve sundaes add to the diverse menu. Try Miruku’s specialty Daydream sundae ($7.25), which comes with the signature Miruku Milk ice cream sitting in a blue cloud of cotton candy. It’s topped with rainbow cereal and a rolled chocolate wafer to add extra celestialness to the creation. This one’s tricky to eat; we had to chew our way through the cotton candy first to get to the ice cream. But a messy dessert is a small price to pay for the high-quality soft serve here.

Other sundaes include the Chocolate Madness, the Berry Berry and affogato sundaes. It’s a sugar lover’s dream.

Miruku offers many beverage options that enticed us just as much as the ice cream. The signature Dalgona cafe latte ($5.25) comes either hot or iced, depending on preference. It’s made with a lightly sweetened Dalgona coffee base topped with a layer of sweet whipped milk foam. The latte is a satisfying balance of bitter, creamy and sweet all at once. What’s even better is the toffee-like honeycomb candy that comes crumbled on top. We found ourselves craving another order even before we finished the first.

Other beverage options include hot chocolate, espressos and matcha lattes. You can customize your drink with different kinds of milk and syrups, but we recommend sticking with house recipes here. The original Miruku milk, sourced from Terell, Texas, adds a unique dimension of creamy texture.

Miruku Creamery + Cafe, 207 N. Kentucky St,, McKinney. Sunday & Monday, noon – 7 p.m.; Wednesday & Thursday, noon – 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, noon – 9 p.m.; closed Tuesday.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

