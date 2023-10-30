8 New North Dallas Restaurants and Cafes You Don't Want To Miss

So many new restaurants, so hard to breathe in these pants. The gusher of new restaurants in Dallas is honestly hard to keep up with. This year so many great places have opened particularly, in North Dallas or north of Dallas, many which writers Hank Vaughn and Angie Quebedeaux have previously covered. Here are the ones we're most excited about.
Galeto al primo canto: 12-hour marinated and grilled chicken, made three ways.
Hank Vaughn
Casa Pollastro
18160 Dallas Parkway
Best described as a chicken-and-pasta lover’s dream, Casa Pollastro
brands itself as the first-ever Brazilian Gelateria in the U.S., serving a culture-rich Brazilian-Italian-fusion meal of four courses for only $30. Indulge in dishes full of cheeses, pastas, breads and soups before even arriving at the entrees, which feature three different types of Brazilian spring chicken (aka galeto). The four-course meal is best rounded off with a spread of desserts, which include flan, chocolate mousse and other seasonal options. Pace yourself; everything — from appetizers to pastas to desserts — is all-you-can-eat.
Katsu nuggets kids' meal.
Hank Vaughn
Okaeri Cafe
312 N. Greenville Ave., No. 100, Richardson
Okaeri, which means "welcome home" is a fresh Greenville spot where they serve traditional Japanese food and drinks. Kick off your shoes and take a seat at the traditional tatami seating arrangement while you browse a menu filled with Japan-inspired hot dogs, yakisoba noodles and curries. Cut into a dish of the Okaeri Cafe's
special omurice, a scrambled egg base drenched in curry sauce or the cabbage pancake, drizzled in a colorful slew of sauces. Round the meal off with a slice of Japanese cheesecake or ice cream wrapped in mochi.
Wild mushroom omelet: provolone cheese, prosciutto and herb-roasted mushrooms.
Hank Vaughn
Honey Berry Cafe
Multiple Locations
Brunch spot Honey Berry Cafe
opened new locations in Highland Village, Plano and Richardson this year, serving what’s become one of our favorite brunches in the city. A menu keen on alliteration features different blissful bennys, outstanding omelets and signature skillets. Cut into a shovel of eggs in the fig and bacon omelet before digging into creative pancakes like the key lime pie, laced with cream filling and lemon zest, or the banana coconut cream pie siblings, studded with graham crackers and caramel. The churro french toast, dusted in cinnamon sugar, is a must.
Jonathon's knows how to CFS.
Angie Quebedeaux
Jonathon's Forestwood
5337 Forestwood
Jonathon's originally peddled its pepper cream gravy, chicken fried steaks and brunch out of Oak Cliff. Now it has opened this new restaurant
in Forestwood and, well, congratulations is all we can say. This is one of our top 100 restaurants. Emotionally, this place delivers. Go for the biscuits and gravy, or The Pigg Mac sandwich with a spicy pork patty and Jack cheese with citrus slaw and red onions.
The famous teddy bear latte in all its glory.
Hank Vaughn
Jubilee Cafe
1060 W. Frankford Road, Carrollton
While this Carrollton cafe first went viral for its teddy-bear latte, which stars an edible sugar teddy bear lounging inside a hot latte, Jubilee Cafe
has an Asian-inspired menu much larger than what meets the social media eye. Head in for specialty seafood pasta floating in a bowl of rich tomato broth, or bite into tens of different fluffy Korean sandwiches and pastries, hand-baked each morning. The New Jersey-based spot started as a chocolatier, but the cafe is now a one-stop-shop for almost anything under the umbrella of Korean food. Make it a day trip and shop around the dozens of Korean stores that are located right next door after you’re done.
Old Damascus
1310 W. Campbell Road, No. 108, Richardson
Syrian food isn’t too common in Dallas, so we rejoiced at the opening of Old Damascus
earlier this year. The Richardson restaurant offers a spread of falafel, kabobs, shawarmas and more. Start your meal with an order of kibbeh (ground beef and onion coated in a crunchy fried coating) or yalinge (grape leaves stuffed generously with garlic-scented rice). Pita-bread sandwiches, grilled kabobs and spiced rice all reflect the restaurant’s mission to weave Middle Eastern influences into traditional Syrian cuisine. Enjoy the family-style dishes in Old Damascus’ warmly lit space, decorated with traditional Syrian trinkets.
Pies, cookies, doughnuts and even ice creams are ready for fall.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Parlor Doughnuts
5100 Stacy Road, No. 950, McKinney
Not-your-average doughnut store, Parlor Doughnuts
is a refreshing step away from the yeast-y, creamed and overly-sweet classics of the traditional donut world. The doughnuts at this new McKinney shop come layered and baked with a unique croissant-like dough, giving them a signature flaky-on-the-outside texture that quickly caves into a moist, buttery dough. Sample from over 20 varieties, ranging from the classic raspberry-filled to a more adventurous maple bacon, topped with bits of maple-glazed bacon. As if 20 rotating flavors weren’t impressive enough, gluten-free and even Keto donuts make the menu all the more inclusive.
De Ra
2320 Los Rios Blvd., Plano
North Dallas’s coffee scene has changed dramatically over the last few years, welcoming a new wave of standard coffee shops with their own ethnic twists. De Ra
, which opened earlier this year, is one of many, standing alone as Plano’s newest (and to our knowledge, only) Middle Eastern coffee shop. As if natural light, cozy wooden accents and soothing green walls weren’t enough, the menu of lesser-seen Middle Eastern drinks and pastries is sure to entice. Exotic pies, baklavas and cakes all make good accompaniments to drinks inspired by Yemen, Turkey and other regions of the Middle East. Be sure to try the popular Kashmiri chai, the signature cardamom-scented latte that’s tinted a bright hue of pink. Just like everything else here, it strikes a great pose for the camera.