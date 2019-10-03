 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Mike’s Gemini Twin sits quietly (from the exterior) in The Cedars.
Mike’s Gemini Twin sits quietly (from the exterior) in The Cedars.
Mike’s Gemini Twin

Eat This: The Hot Dog at Mike’s Gemini Twin Is Ideal Bar Food

Taylor Adams | October 3, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

There are certain components that make a bar one worth being your neighborhood go-to  — whether that's in your neighborhood or you have to drive to another one to get there.

For me, that involves low lighting, solid staff, a jukebox and at least one food item that is superb. Bonus points if you have the little round, red candle holders. Lakewood Landing, Cosmo's and Twilite Lounge hit these. (Twilite inches in without food because they have those candles on the bar and Elliott makes my favorite Manhattan in town.)

The bar of Mike’s Gemini TwinEXPAND
The bar of Mike’s Gemini Twin
Taylor Adams

Related Stories

A new one is falling into the rotation, though, and that's Mike's Gemini Twin. Susie Oszustowicz gave it some kind words earlier this year, I've interviewed one of the owners, Sam Wynne, and I happened to help coordinate a fundraiser with the other owner, Pasha Heidari. The two have put together this dive bar that has a friendly staff, eclectic music and a diverse clientele.

But we're forming a habit at Mike's Gemini, and that's in the form of a hot dog.

This could easily be on most bars, right?EXPAND
This could easily be on most bars, right?
Taylor Adams

The hot dog is simple. All beef and quality, but simple. But after a drink or two, it's so perfectly complementing, I'm wondering why every dark bar doesn't have a hot dog roller sitting on the end of the bar. (Looking at you, Twilite.)

They have the proper fixings, too, even with multiple mustard options (yellow, Cajun, horseradish, whole grain).

Though this is a fine setting to drink alone, if you go with a new acquaintance, best bud or hot date, you can woo them with the Gemini twin date night.

For $25, you can get two dogs, two beers, two shots, two bags of chips and dessert (candy, ranging from Hershey's milk chocolate to Oreos).

Full disclosure: the beers are only the two they have on draft, Budweiser and Miller Lite. So double up on your beer intake if you want to consume the fancier options they have in bottles.

Mike's Gemini Twin, 1902 S. Harwood St. (The Cedars). Open 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Saturday, 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday. 214-377-9356.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >