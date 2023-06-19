Lyla to Bring Coastal-Inspired Mediterranean to Former Primo's Spot in Uptown

Primo's MX Kitchen, at 3309 McKinney Ave., closed earlier this year. In its various iterations (originally as just Primo's) the space has been a fixture in Uptown for more than 30 years, full of beautiful people watching other beautiful people eat queso and sip margaritas.
The management group, GAP Concepts, is keeping the space but has closed Primo's and is transforming it into a "casually sophisticated hangout" with a big lounge and expansive terrace, great for more people-watching.
When it reopens late this summer it will be Lyla, a Mediterranean restaurant. The intention is to channel coastal destinations like Santorini, Mallorca and St. Barts.
Sanchez will be offering a menu that includes sharable appetizers, dips, crudo and pizza, plus farm-to-table salads, pasta and wood-fired fish. Not to worry, chicken and steak will make an appearance as well.
Back to Primo's MX, the other location in The Statler Hotel closed earlier this year and has reopened as a steakhouse, LVI.
We'll let you know when Lyla opens.