 Primo's MX is out and Lyla is Incoming at Longtime Dallas Hotspot | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Lyla to Bring Coastal-Inspired Mediterranean to Former Primo's Spot in Uptown

June 19, 2023 7:00AM

Lyla is going where Primo's MX Kitchen used to be on McKinney Ave.
Lyla is going where Primo's MX Kitchen used to be on McKinney Ave. Rendering Courtesy of Lyla
Primo's MX Kitchen, at 3309 McKinney Ave., closed earlier this year. In its various iterations (originally as just Primo's) the space has been a fixture in Uptown for more than 30 years, full of beautiful people watching other beautiful people eat queso and sip margaritas.

The management group, GAP Concepts, is keeping the space but has closed Primo's and is transforming it into a "casually sophisticated hangout" with a big lounge and expansive terrace, great for more people-watching.

When it reopens late this summer it will be Lyla, a Mediterranean restaurant. The intention is to channel coastal destinations like Santorini, Mallorca and St. Barts.
click to enlarge Lyla rendering
Lyla will serve coastal Mediterranean fare, plus plenty of cocktails.
Rendering Courtesy of Lyla
Chef Cristhofer Sanchez will lead the kitchen. He's previously worked with some high-profile chefs including Mario Carbone of Carbone, Tyson Cole of Uchi and José Andrés at Zaytinya. He also served as the executive chef at KAI in Legacy West in Plano.

Sanchez will be offering a menu that includes sharable appetizers, dips, crudo and pizza, plus farm-to-table salads, pasta and wood-fired fish. Not to worry, chicken and steak will make an appearance as well.

Back to Primo's MX, the other location in The Statler Hotel closed earlier this year and has reopened as a steakhouse, LVI.

We'll let you know when Lyla opens. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation