Restaurants Raise Funds for an Employee in Need

This past Christmas, Ashley Stigall, wife of Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. manager David Stigall, died unexpectedly. Having worked for GAPco for nearly five years, David has become a familiar, welcoming face in the community. Today, the restaurant community is teaming up to support him and his three children through a fundraising effort.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 50% of sales from both GAPco’s Greenville Avenue and Peavy Road locations will go to benefit Stigall and his family.

Matt Tobin, the owner of Goodfriend Beer Garden and Burger House and Goodfriend Package, and Kyle St. Clair, the owner of One90 Smoked Meats, will also donate 25% of the day's sales from their respective restaurants.

GAPCo owner Sammy Mandell with his wife Molly at the Peavy Road location Taylor Adams

“David is not only a high school friend, but he’s also worked for me for the past four and a half years,” GAPco owner Sammy Mandell says. “My wife and I have known him and his wife since they got together. What happened is super tragic, and we’ve been doing as much as we can as friends to support him, but we definitely wanted to do something as a business to bring some light to the situation.”

In addition to Wednesday’s fundraisers, one can also support the Stigall family by making a donation to their GoFundMe. According to the GoFundMe page, the money “will be spent on the necessities and for the benefit of David and the children.”

“David has really had the ability to impact a lot of the people who have worked at GAPco over the past four years,” Mandell says. “This was a devastating loss, but we’re happy to see the community do everything they can to help him.”

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co., 1923 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville) and 1145 Peavy Road (East Dallas). Open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday; and 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday on Greenville. Open 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Peavy.