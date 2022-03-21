New Openings: Fried Jesus, Sadelle's, Trompo, La Stella and Darkoo's; Plus Bottled Blonde to Open in Fort Worth

Despite all the woes restaurants continue to experience from inflation to staffing, entrepreneurs in the food world aren’t hearing it. There are so many openings, it’s hard to keep up.
We’ve recently written about Toussaint Brasserie in downtown a chic spot serving French fare. The Italian spot Sfuzzi is back living its best fourth life on Henderson Avenue. And Knife Burger recently opened at The Highland hotel (which is really just the steakhouse Knife reopening for lunch hours and tweaking the brand, but we don't care, we love it). Fiatto is also open in Uptown and we're very excited to give this from-scratch kitchen a try.
In timely coordination with the new TV show Deep Fried Dynasty that looks at the money behind state fair food vendors, Fried Jesus himself, Abel Gonzales, has opened a new spot for breakfast and lunch called AG Texican Restaurant and Catering on Harry Hines Boulevard. Gonzales earned fried food royalty at the Texas State Fair. He's won the Big Tex Choice Award five different times. His deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a big player on Deep Fried Dynasty, and it's almost painful to watch and know that we can't get one until the fall.
At his first proper brick and mortar, Gonzales is serving everything from breakfast tacos, quesadillas, doughnuts. Lunch will be quesadillas stuffed with brisket, pork, steak, chicken or vegetables. He'll have gorditas, flautas, tortas and tamales. Plus, there will be a daily special for $10 to $12.
The New York City brunch spot Sadelle’s recently opened in Highland Park Village in the spot that used to be Royal Blue Grocery Space. "Sadelle’s is a modern ode to New York City's classic tradition of all-day dining," according to this website. This posh spot is known for its bagel and lox towers, oysters, salads and sandwiches. You can make reservations through their site, which are already filling up weeks out.
In 2016, Bon Appetit anointed Trompo as the taco of the year. So, when they closed their Bishop Arts location late last year, it hurt. There's still the East Dallas location, but owner Luis Olver just opened another spot — a walk-up window — at a commercial kitchen in West Dallas (921 W. Commerce St.) called Commerce Fork Company. It's a large ghost kitchen with several other restaurants serving out of there too; pick-up only. You can order from Trompo using their website.
La Stella Cucina Verace opened in the Dallas Arts District recently just across from the Meyerson, where Flora Street Cafe used to be. This spot is home of a "verace" experience, which, according to the restaurant, is a "way of life and an appreciation for good food, good wine, and the good life." Chef Luigi Iannuario is at the helm here; he's worked in Michelin star-rated restaurants in Europe.
Luna's Tortilla Factory recently got a new home. They're at 8014 Harry Hines Blvd. now. If you've eaten tortillas at any number of restaurants around Dallas, you've likely eaten theirs. They've been in business just short of 100 years and supply more than 50 restaurants with tortillas. Last year they shuttered a restaurant, but the tortillas business continues. You can pick up tortillas and tamales at this new spot.
Khao Noodle Shop has been transformed into an Asian-fried chicken spot, Darkoo's Chicken Shack. We've got a first look coming soon and can't wait to work our way through the entire menu here.
Finally, the extremely popular bar Bottled Blonde is opening a new 9,000-square-foot location in Fort Worth at 2821 Morton St., in the West 7th Street District, near Rodeo Goat. The grand opening is slated for March 24. Bottled Blonde is known for its big open-air bars, patios and all the booze. Their Dallas location brings in about $1 million a month in liquor sales, according to the state comptroller's monthly mixed beverage receipts report, which usually puts them at the top of the list in the city of Dallas. Buckle up, Cowtown.