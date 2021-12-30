Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Trompo in Oak Cliff Closes, Making Way for Bulldozers

December 30, 2021 4:00AM

Trompo in the Bishop Arts District served their last taco on Christmas Eve.
Trompo in the Bishop Arts District served their last taco on Christmas Eve. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Austin used to have parking spots. Lots. Everywhere. And traffic wasn’t bad. One could just drive to a concert at Zilker Park, park in a dirt lot and not even sweat the traffic. There was a peculiar energy across the city, some may say “weird,” that made everyone want to be an Austinite.

Well, word got out and now the city is a shell of what it used to be. A carcass flanked by tall cranes and shiny glass. Big fat sad sigh.

The Bishop Arts District is undergoing an Austin treatment, albeit on a much smaller scale. An organically cool neighborhood that attracts people with a variety of restaurants and colorful bars. It had an easy energy with a mix of locals and foodies, and it still does in some spaces. Early adopters moved to be a part of the neighborhood and are now moving in with mom because their house is getting replaced by an apartment complex with much higher rent.

Parking? Ha! Good luck. Just driving any of the streets that run east and west is akin to playing Frogger. You better get down that narrow path before anyone comes at you from the opposite direction.
click to enlarge The gate is locked at The Local Oak. - LAUREN DREWES DANIELS
The gate is locked at The Local Oak.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
One of our favorite taco spots, Trompo, closed on Christmas Eve. Owner Luis Olvera says their space is scheduled to be bulldozed. A couple of blocks over, another restaurant and bar we're fond of, The Local Oak, closed last week. It's the same story: making way for a multi-use high rise. And Ten Bells Tavern is on the move, too.

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Olvera is obviously sad to leave the neighborhood. Oak Cliff is where he got his start as the owner of a small taqueria on Singleton Boulevard. In 2016, Bon Appetit named Trompo one of the best new restaurants in America. In 2019, Olvera opened his window-service space on 10th Street in Bishop Arts with a large courtyard.
Fans and loyal customers shouldn’t be sad for long though.

“Oak Cliff is my home. Trompo started in my backyard, and we are aggressively pursuing another spot in the neighborhood," Olvera said.

For now, those who need a taco fix can visit his new(ish) location in East Dallas, where he says they’re getting established in the neighborhood.

“We’re meeting our neighbors, and honestly this will be a nice refresh for East Dallas,” Olvera says. The Oak Cliff location required a lot of time and attention, and now he looks forward to reinvigorating this spot. He plans to get back to pop-ups, “back to our roots and things that fueled us in the beginning.”


We still love the Bishop Arts District, but we hate to see our favorites having to move or close down. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation