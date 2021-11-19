Shipley Do-Nuts to Open 25 New Stores Next Year in DFW

The new stores will be in Coppell, Denton, Garland, Irving, Las Colinas, Lewisville, McKinney, Prosper, Roanoke, Rockwall and Rowlett. There are currently 25 local Shipley's from Mesquite to Saginaw.
Shipley's originally opened in 1936 in Houston. Lawrence Shipley Sr. sold his doughnuts for just 5 cents each. Shipley knew that serving the doughnuts hot was the key to enticing customers to come back often. And it's worked. There's nothing quite like a warm plain glazed doughnut from Shipley's. But, don't sleep on those apple fritters either.
As someone who was raised on Shipley’s in Houston and has since raised her own Shipley snobs, we’ll keep a keen eye quality with this expansion. They promise the recipes will stay the same and that nothing will change at current locations.
With this expansion, Shipley's is sold out in the North Texas market, meaning that no other franchise will be able to open in DFW.
Nationwide, HPL will just about double the size of the franchise; they now have 330 locations and plan to open another 300 over the next five years in Texas and across the Southeast. In January of this year, WSJ.com reported that a private-equity firm bought a majority stake in the family-owned doughnut business, which has led to the franchise agreement and big expansion plans.