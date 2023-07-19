Tequila Social on Katy Trail Set to Open on July 24, Which Happens to Be National Tequila Day

Hope you all have your nice dress pants starched for National Tequila Day, July 24. The goal here is to keep it understated: No one needs to know you're all in on National Tequila Day. No self-inflicted wounds, OK? Pinky swear.
Either way, there's a new restaurant opening on Katy Trail that will certainly be a fun spot to celebrate any number of made-up holidays. To set the stage, Tequila Social is the 14th child of Harwood Hospitality Group, which is the entertainment arm of Harwood International, a large real estate firm that has created the aptly named Harwood District.
There's Harwood Arms, an English-style dark pub; Poco Fiasco, a high-strung pizza and martini spot; Elephant East, a brooding Asian joint with a dandy martini espresso (they make their own Vietnamese espresso); and Happiest Hour, which is just bananas. There are also a quaint French restaurant, coffee shop and stores for picking up your European-style lunch.
The only things missing were tacos and tequila. Well, great news!
Tequila Social opens Monday, July 24, not coincidentally on National Tequila Day. This large restaurant and bar is technically located on the ground floor of the McKinnon Building (3100 McKinnon St.) but is more importantly a rest stop along the Katy Trail.
Obviously, it will have a bevy of margaritas, frozen drinks and tequilas. Drink standouts include a blueberry basil margarita and a blood orange coconut margarita. Not all drinks are tequila-based; the Cactus Flower is made with vodka, St. Elder elderflower liquer and cucumber mint agua fresca. Sounds downright delightful. A Social Smash is made with gin, green bell pepper and jalapeño honey and pineapple with a Tajin rim. Hmmm. Bell pepper.
The menu includes Tex-Mex classics like fajitas, enchiladas, queso and house-made empanadas. All the beef for the menu comes from Harwood's proprietary beef program.
Of course, there will be brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. We don't have details on that or happy hour yet, but a discreet visit should unearth those specifics soon enough.
With its location along the ever-popular Katy Trail, being part of Harwood's fun portfolio and, well, tequila, this should be a winner.
Tequila Social, 3100 McKinnon St., No. G100. Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m. – midnight; Saturday, 10 a.m. – midnight; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.