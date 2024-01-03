Bite Me: The Best Things We Ate in Dallas Last Year

What separates one bite of food from the thousands of others in a year? Something that hits your pause button mid-chew. A sigh. Maybe a little groan. You sit back in your chair to savor it for a moment. Does it involve a big build-up, a bit of pomp? Or do you find your best bites come when least expected? Or maybe a great bite is nostalgic, taking you back to a place that's otherwise impossible to return to.
We tussle with this idea almost every day and have pulled together an overview of the best things we ate this year, with a little help from local chefs too.
"The best bite in the city, for my mind, is the Tamale Bite at Taco y Vino. My wife and I go there and they are a must," says chef Tony Archibald of Quarter Acre.
"The matzo ball soup at Beverley's has been, and remains, a constant go-to for me," says Via Triozzi chef and owner Leigh Hutchinson. "I really like everything that they put out, to be honest. (...) Besides the matzo ball soup, their French onion soup, their burger (with those French fries!) and their pastrami sandwich at brunch are things I often think about."
Luke Rogers at Beckley 1115 says his favorite bite of this past year was the chopped cheese from the street food pop-up Picadera Dominican.
Grace Koo, chef at Teriyaki 4 U, loves the fresh, simple and authentic larb at Ly Food Market
Atmosphere, space and service are also often important for a good meal.
"To me, what makes something the best is definitely flavor, but also the ambiance surrounding it," Hutchinson says. "I could be served the most umami-packed, life-altering dish, but if there doesn't seem to be any passion or heart behind it or if service is subpar, no thanks."
Below are some of the best bites of the year from some of our freelancers — Chris Wolfgang, Hank Vaughn, Anisha Holla and Aaren Prody — and our food editor listed alphabetically by restaurant.
Tuetano at Ayahuasca.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Tuetanos
Ayahuasca, 334 W. Jefferson Blvd.
I heard about Ayahuasca
while eating a jicama taco at a Dia de Los Muertos dinner at Yellow Rosa Cantina. Light and bright with hits of heat and a pure harmony of textures, this taco appetizer was only about two bites — 10 too few. It'd be a best bite if it were on a permanent menu. At the time, I complimented owner Joel Roland on the dish, and he responded with something to the effect of "You should go to Ayahusaca," his friend's restaurant in Oak Cliff. There the flaming tuetanos — two split beef bones full of roasted marrow topped with chimichurri — stole the show. They make restrained use of fatty, rich marrow; the meat butter is scooped out of the bones, spread on a warm tortilla and then topped with tender bits of rib-eye steak. This dish, which is lit just before being set on the table, ties the mystical space and experience together. – Lauren Drewes Daniels
Basotti's Sunday gravy.
Cindy Ju Vaughn
Creste Sunday Gravy
Barsotti’s Fine Food and Liqueurs, 4208 Oak Lawn Ave.
Luckily for Dallas, the Sunday gravy survived Carbone’s transformation to Barsotti’s
. This pasta dish nails your Nonna’s sauce that simmered all day on the Chambers stove. The trio of pork, beef and sausage — in perfect ratio and quantity — in a rich tomato sauce ladled over creste pasta is the perfect nostalgic bite. If only Barsotti’s sold this sauce in to-go containers. Wait … they do! – Hank Vaughn
Prime Rib
Brass Ram, 2130 Commerce St.
Prime rib is old-school class. But since it takes hours to roast to perfection, many steakhouses offer it only as a special. But at Brass Ram
, prime rib is the star of the show every night. The meat is cured with salt and pepper for 24 hours, then it gets a smear of beef fat and butter before being seared to perfection. Ordering it cooked any more than medium is a travesty. The glistening ruby beef on a plate with a side of horseradish and Yorkshire pudding — you will want for nothing else. – Chris Wolfgang
Rosé Udon Noodles
Cafe HwaSan, 2001 Coit Road, Plano
Korean brunch spot Cafe HwaSan
has been open for a year or so, but only recently did we dig into a bowl of the signature rosé udon noodles. Thick, chewy noodles are dunked into a pink sauce before being American-ified with shredded cheese, sausage and bacon and served with a side of buttered toast. The mesmerizing noodle pulls are a prelude to the ethereal balance of flavors that characterizes this dish. Pair it with a creamed hojicha tea or the brunch spot’s signature waffle-pressed croissants. It's hard to be disappointed. – Anisha Holla
The Amerena cherry dark chocolate truffle on the bottom left deserves to be honored with a statue.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Amarena Dark Choclate Truffle
CocoAndre, Online and Olmo Market (starting mid-January)
First for the bad news: CocoAndre
has closed its storefront in Oak Cliff. But (BUT!) it's transitioning to an online shop and will also sell its confections at Olmo Market
beginning Jan. 9. Check the social media pages for updates and get ready to load up on Amarena Dark Chocolate Truffles, where a silky smooth dark chocolate shell coddles one Italian cherry swimming in Kirsh liqueur. – Lauren Drewes Daniels
Tandoori Chicken Taco
The Dream Tacos, 8245 Preston Road, PlanoThe Dream Tacos
, an internationally inspired taco joint, opened its doors in Plano in 2023, and the tandoori chicken taco is certainly dream-worthy. The taco starts with a fried tortilla base and is topped with yet more fried chicken. Finished off with a white wine tandoori sauce, the dish is a perfect balance between sweet, savory and tangy: a testament to the extensive culinary experience of chef and owner Chetra Chau. – Anisha Holla
Toro Tostada Bite
El Carlos Elegante, 1400 N. Riverfront Blvd.
If there's a food trend we'd like to see more of, it's the one-hitter. Several restaurants have taken a swing at the concept, a small one or two-bite creation that is a relatively inexpensive peek into the chef's creative mind. At El Carlos Elgante
the best of the offerings might be the toro tostada, a rich square of fatty tuna wearing a minuscule avocado crown, topped with gooseberry and pickled roe, all nestled on a tostada perhaps an inch in diameter. It’s fatty and decadent and equal to the toro from your favorite sushi restaurant. – Chris Wolfgang
The affogato sundae at The Fifth.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Affogato Sundae
The Fifth, 2701 Custer Parkway, Richardson
Why aren't there affogatos stands on every street corner? The combination of booze (optional, but preferred), coffee and ice cream is a whole Pinterest mood board. To boot, The Fifth
has a lovely covered patio with a stone fireplace that is perfect for an affogato sundae on a chilly day. The cold-brewed coffee is served on the side to slowly pour over ice cream (procured from its neighbor, Sweet Firefly) and a house-baked flourless brownie that is topped with candied pumpkin seeds and a caramel cream sauce. Your Instagram reel will be screaming. Also, don't sleep on the sandwiches; everything here is made from scratch, and the bread is sourced from La Casita. Sandwiches and affogatos by the fireplace — what are we waiting for? – Lauren Drewes Daniels
Lechon is a dish not to be missed.
Hank Vaughn
Lechon
Kabayan Filipino Store, Lewisville and Dallas locations
Lechon resembles a large pork roll that is reminiscent of porchetta in preparation and appearance if not flavor. The dish has two main components: rich succulent chunks of suckling pig — previously roasted with lemongrass, garlic, onions and tamarind — and crispy and crackly pork skin full of salty and meaty umami greatness that we’re still thinking about months later. Traditionally, leftovers from this special occasion item are used to make lechon slaw, but how can there ever be leftovers? – Hank Vaughn
Kimchi Carbonara Pasta
MoonGlow, 2540 King Arthur Blvd., Lewisville MoonGlow
is a Japanese-Italian spot with limited seating and an ever-changing menu, so you never know what you’ll get before making a reservation. The Kimchi carbonara pasta was the standout the evening we visited. The spaghetti, served in an attractive earthen bowl, comes with a buttery rich sauce with guanciale, kimchi, pepper and parsley. The kimchi provided an understated flavor and slight kick to the dish, and the pork cheek is cured in-house. It is such a rich and complex dish that the large serving size was almost too big. Almost. – Hank Vaughn
Ginger Lemon Grilled Octopus
Mot Hai Ba, 6047 Lewis St.
Even though one could produce a lengthy PowerPoint presentation on stellar dishes from Mot Hai Ba
, narrowing it down to one is actually a no-brainer. The ginger lemon grilled octopus is a clean and refreshing appetizer with fingerling potatoes, cucumber, tomato nuoc cham and toum (two tangy and garlicky sauces). The balanced dance between textures and flavors is what puts this dish over the top, all anchored by the delicate and sweet octopus. – Aaren Prody
Okonomiyaki
Okaeri Cafe, 312 N. Greenville Ave., Richardson
Known for its warm interiors and traditional Japanese floor-seating, Okaeri Cafe
is a haven for customary Japanese flavors in Richardson. The off-the-beaten-path menu specializes in dozens of underground East Asian dishes, but the most notable is the traditional Japanese okonomiyaki, a deep-fried cabbage pancake with a crunchy outer layer that gives way to heavenly pockets of garlic-scented cabbage. Topped with colorful spicy mayo, green onion and toasted sesame seeds, it’s a delightful dish for both the palate and the camera. - Anisha Holla
Dip your bun in a glass of hot Karak tea.
Anisha Holla
Malaysian Coffee Bun
PappaRoti, 729 Hebron Parkway, Lewisville, and 9188 Prestmont Place, Frisco
Asian desserts are on trend in North Texas and of all the sugar-filled delicacies we tried this year, PappaRoti
serves a standout. The new Frisco joint’s Malaysian coffee buns come drizzled in different sauces, nuts and creamy toppings, but the highlight of every visit has been the plain Signature Bun, buttered and covered in crunchy caramel coffee. The heavy scent of cardamom hangs in the air, signaling fresh buns coming out of the oven and keeping us coming back. – Anisha Holla
Fish & chips at a sushi restaurant? Yes, please.
Aaren Pordy
Japanese Fish & Chips
Pearl Sushi, 4640 McKinney Ave.
Ordering fish and chips from a sushi restaurant seems heinous and downright unlawful, but when your neighbor at the sushi bar at Pearl
insists, one must relent. Fresh and tender white fish is dipped in Japanese curry tempura batter and served sizzling fresh out of the fryer. It comes with two different sauces, a house-made tartar sauce and ponzu mignonette so good you'll ask for seconds to extend the flavors of the dish. A side of burdock root will have you contorting your chopsticks to add its salty savoriness to every bite. Fish and chips. Japanese cuisine. Proof that opposites do attract. – Aaren Prody
Stock and Barrel's fried spaghetti topped with blue crab.
Cindy Ju Vaughn
Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Fried Spaghetti
Stock & Barrel, 316 W. Davis St.
This was one of our stops during Restaurant Week, and without a doubt, it provided the best bite of the entire period and was one of the highlights of the entire year as well. The fried spaghetti is a well-balanced dish that has both crispy and al dente pasta components, with a satisfying amount of lump blue crab all held together by spicy tomato sugo and topped with a chile hollandaise sauce that doesn't overpower the dish. Our only complaint is that Restaurant Week portions are often a bit smaller, so a return trip for a larger serving is definitely in order. – Hank Vaughn
Big plate chicken. Mmmmm.... mmmmm.
Hank Vaughn
Big Plate Chicken
Turan Uyghur Kitchen, 2001 Coit Road, Plano Turan Uyghur Kitchen
serves Uyghur cuisine from the northwest region of China. The star of the menu is a big plate of chicken, which can be ordered as a small or large portion, though the small easily feeds four people. Braised bone-in chicken stew served on a bed of flat noodles and piled high with potatoes, spring onions, garlic, red and green bell peppers with a touch of star anise and cinnamon complete this unique offering. It's full of rich and unique savory flavors deep in character; we had plenty of leftovers, and the wonderful sauce on rice the next day was heavenly as well. – Hank Vaughn
The butternut squash ravioli at Via Triozzi makes Dallas a better city to live in.
Alison McLean
Butternut Squash Ravioli
Via Triozzi,1806 Greenville Ave.
If you happen to saunter down the sidewalk on Greenville Avenue one morning, you might catch a glimpse of chef Leigh Hutchinson making pasta at Via Triozzi
. The view comes courtesy of the large picture window she installed in her restaurant's pasta-making room. If there's a nip of autumn in the air, and you see ravioli being made, try to get a reservation that night and hope that the butternut squash ravioli is on the menu. The sweet and nutty squash is the perfect filling for the delicate ravioli, and the accompanying brown butter sauce is simple elegance. – Chris Wolfgang