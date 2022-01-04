The Observer is Looking for Freelance Food Writers

New places constantly opening, and there is an overwhelming number of dishes, people and places that have been here for decades with relevant and important stories.
If you’re interested in finding and sharing the stories that make Dallas a fascinating place to eat, drink and live, then we’d love to hear from you. We’re not looking for a critic (we’ve got one of those) or an Instagram following, rather those with an interest in food and culture (or nachos and beer) who want to share stories.
Like the off-the-beaten-path places rather than the cool trending places? Good, the latter usually get a lot of attention anyway, we like to hear about the others.
If you're interested in writing for us, send your resume, two writing samples and three pitches that give us a peek at what type of stories you’d like to cover.
Send that email to [email protected] with the subject line "Observer food writer."