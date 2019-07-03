 


4
R&B could be hit or miss, but we were always big fans of the cheesebao-ger.
R&B could be hit or miss, but we were always big fans of the cheesebao-ger.
Dalila Thomas

R&B, The Statler’s Ramen and Bao Spot, Has Closed

Beth Rankin | July 3, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

R&B, the fast-casual ramen and bao restaurant at The Statler in downtown Dallas, closed this weekend, a press rep for The Statler confirms.

The restaurant opened in July 2018, part of The Statler's massive multimillion-dollar renovations, which included several bar and restaurant concepts. But the hotel's food and beverage program has been plagued by high-profile chef departures and overall lackluster offerings at several of its concepts, which include pan-Asian Fine China, upscale diner Overeasy and eat, drink, play eatery Scout.

No reason for R&B's closing was given, but in a downtown Dallas neighborhood Facebook group, people who lived nearby said the restaurant, which was originally intended to be a late-night spot open until 4 a.m. on weekends, was rarely open during its posted hours. "Anybody surprised the ramen place at the Statler is closing? It was never open when I walked by," one user posted. "I never saw the place open!" another commented. Another mentioned that they visited several times when it was supposed to be open but that they were never able to dine there.

The restaurant had recently revamped its menu and dropped the prices on several dishes.

The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

