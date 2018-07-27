Food News: The Theodore Closes, Bishop Arts Overdoses on Ice Cream and More

In this week's roundup of Dallas food news, The Theodore throws in the towel, Bishop Arts gets overloaded with ice cream, and there's even more Asian and Asian-inspired cuisine on the way.
- NorthPark's quirkiest restaurant, the Wes Anderson-inspired The Theodore, closed yesterday, GuideLive reports. The restaurant opened in 2015 with fun cocktails, a solid brunch and a sense of humor, but it just didn't hit in the upscale shopping mall, owners told GuideLive. The restaurant's last day was Wednesday.
- There's a new hand roll sushi bar coming to West Village later this summer. Namo will offer "modern yet warm design elements such as rolled steel and Japanese Sugi wood," and "the 20-seat, walk-in bar will serve as the center of the concept," according to a press release. "Guests will enjoy a rotating selection of individually crafted handrolls and sashimi dishes with sake, beer and wine available on tap."
The restaurant, at 3699 McKinney Ave., comes from 21-year-old Southern Methodist Univeristy undergrad Brandon Cohanim, whose first concept, Pok the Raw Bar, is a popular poke spot in West Village. Along with a rotating menu of hand rolls ranging from $4-$7.50 each, Namo will also sell to-go sushi bento boxes.
- In other Asian food news — is there any other kind of food news in DFW right now? — Lombardi Family Concepts (Taverna, Toulouse) is opening a restaurant in Plano's Legacy West. Kai is a "southern Asian cuisine concept centered around an open wok kitchen," and the mid-century modern-inspired space at 7301 Windrose Ave. "is centered around an open robatayaki kitchen," according to a press release. "The restaurant will serve Sushi Robata Asian offerings with some Chinese, Japanese and Thai influences." The restaurant is slated to open later this summer.
- Bishop Arts has no shortage of ice cream spots. Dude, Sweet Chocolate serves epic chocolate soft-serve, while new ice cream shop Azucar is serving Cuban-inspired ice cream between Tribal and Macellaio. There' also Espumoso Cafe and Encanto Pops. Despite all the frozen treats already on the menu, Bishop Arts is adding yet another: popular Fort Worth ice cream shop Melt, GuideLive reports. The shop is to open at 405 N. Bishop Ave. this fall.
- There's a new "microbrew pub" in the Colony: Growler USA, open at 6520 Cascades Court with 100 taps and "a chef-driven food menu with twists on American classics," according to a press release. "Dedicated to pouring 100 percent American-made craft beverages, Growler USA features selections from local and regional breweries including 512 Brewing Co., Saint Arnold Brewing Co., Franconia Brewing, Bitter Sisters Brewing Co., Oskar Blues Brewery, Four Corners Brewing Co. and more," according to the release. "In addition to microbrew beer, the pub serves hard cider and wine. Growler USA also offers a chef-driven food menu with twists on American classics, such as the 'True to the Blue' Bacon Burger, the Brewben and a Pilsner Chicken Avocado Club."
D Magazine has released its annual Best of Big D awards. Notable winners this year include mazcaleria Las Almas Rotas, best margarita; Cattleack, best barbecue; El Ranchito, best Tex-Mex; Community, best brewery; and Uchi, best sushi.
