This Weekend: French Culture Comes to Dallas, July 13-14

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse is hosting an event to challenge your palate and sharpen your tasting skills at this Friday’s blind tasting. Master sommelier Barbara Werley will lead the experience to share how professionals work with wine and how you can expand your senses. That tasting flight will be complemented by hors d’oeuvres prepared by the executive chef. Cost does not include tax or gratuity.

What: Wine 101 Blind Tasting

When: 6 p.m. Friday, July 12

Where: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 10477 Lombardy Lane (Northwest Dallas)

Reservations: $75 per person, 214-366-2000

courtesy Bisous Bisous

Bisous Bisous’ pastry chefs lead popular classes here, and this week you can get a hands-on class to learn how to make macarons. All classes are BYOB, and light refreshments are provided. The macaron class is one of the most popular offerings, and enrollment is limited to eight to 10 participants. So register now if you want in.

What: French Macaron Class

When: 3-6 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: Bisous Bisous Patisserie, 3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 150 (Uptown)

Tickets: $80





***

Dive Coastal Cuisine has been around nearly a decade, and it’s celebrating with an anniversary party. Drop in for light bites, cocktails and live country music.

What: Dive’s Ninth Anniversary Party

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: Dive Coastal Cuisine, 3404 Rankin Ave., University Park

Bastille on Bishop Melissa Hennings

For Bastille Day Revelers

Mercat Bistro will celebrate Bastille Day with some special brunch items and dessert, such as a layered red velvet crepe cake with vanilla mascarpone and fresh berries. At the very least, it’s a good excuse to stop by this charming bistro for brunch.

What: Bastille Day at Mercat Bistro

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: Mercat Bistro, 2501 N. Harwood St. (Uptown)

***

If you’re in Plano this weekend, you can find Bastille celebrations at Legacy Hall. You’ll find fresh crepes, hear French melodies, see dancers and sip Champagne. At 1 p.m. there will be a performance by La Pompe, playing French gypsy jazz music — sounds like the perfect music for Bastille Day.

What: Bastille Day at Legacy Hall

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Registration: Free

***

If you’d rather dress up and have a fancier Bastille Day, the French Room is preparing a special brunch for the holiday. There will be live music, a three-course brunch and Champagne, of course. The celebration also features the “La Liberte” cocktail, with Grand Marnier, Amaretto, lemon juice and Champagne.

What: Bastille Day Brunch in the French Room

When: noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: The French Room in the Adolphus, 1321 Commerce St. (Downtown)

Reservations: $80 per person, 214-651-3615

Crepes are definitely on the menu this weekend. Melissa Hennings

The annual Bastille on Bishop returns to North Oak Cliff this weekend. Go Oak Cliff presents the event that celebrates the area’s French roots. Roaming the event is free (you must purchase an event wine glass to consume alcohol) and there will be plenty of food — most of which requires just one token you can purchase as part of a package. We highly advise using car share, riding your bike or scootering over.

What: Bastille on Bishop

When: 5-11 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: The Bishop Arts District (extending past North Bishop Avenue and 7th Street, all the way to North Bishop Avenue and Ninth Street)

Tickets: $25+ for wine glasses and tokens redeemable for food and beverages

***

If you want to celebrate at Bastille on Bishop inside and away from the heat, you can head to Revelers Hall in the evening. The VIP ticket will get you three free drinks, snacks, a live show by Le Not So Hot Klub and access to Revelers Hall’s restrooms. Your ticket also gets you in-and-out privileges throughout the event, so you can drop in to cool off. Not a bad idea if you can spend the cash.

What: VIP Party at Bastille on Bishop

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: Revelers Hall, 412 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts)

Tickets: $80

***

If you want to celebrate Bastille Day but prefer Japanese over French cuisine, you can head to Uchi for a six-course dinner. Chef Alex Astrani will create the meal pairing with Ruinart and Krug Champagnes. Cost for the meal does not include tax and gratuity. Reservations are required.

What: Bastille Day at Uchi

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14

Where: Uchi and Uchiba, 2817 Maple Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Reservations: $195 per person, 214-855-5454 (Reservations through OpenTable will not secure a spot for the event.)