 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Tom Thumb's produce section, as seen from the second floor.EXPAND
Tom Thumb's produce section, as seen from the second floor.
Beth Rankin

Tom Thumb Opens In Uptown With a Bar and the Ability to Drink While Grocery Shopping

Beth Rankin | April 9, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Considering the population density of Uptown and downtown Dallas, it's surprising that it's taken so long to get a full-sized grocery store in the area. Sure, there's a small Whole Foods on McKinney and a Kroger Fresh Fare on Cedar Springs, but otherwise, grocery offerings are limited — and, in the case of Whole Foods and Royal Blue Grocery downtown, are more expensive than the everyday shopper can afford.

As of Friday, Uptown finally has a full-sized grocery store: Tom Thumb, open now at The Union, a mixed-use development that exists on the border between Uptown and Victory Park. Make no mistake: This is not just another of those tiny-building amenity grocery stores. This is the real deal.

Want mochi and macarons? There's a self-serve station at the new Tom Thumb.EXPAND
Want mochi and macarons? There's a self-serve station at the new Tom Thumb.
Beth Rankin

Related Stories

With wide aisles named after Dallas streets, a full pharmacy and the requisite Starbucks, this new Tom Thumb is poised to be a popular spot in the neighborhood. The produce selection is large, offering everything from jicama to organic avocados to varieties of small melons that we'd never even heard of. There's a florist, a massive cheese section, a butcher and fishmonger and, perhaps of most interest to Dallas shoppers, a beer and wine bar called The Union Tap.

The small, window-filled bar serves beer and wine by the glass, and the bartender will be happy to supply you with the plastic cup necessary to sip while you shop. Expect typical mass-produced beers (Bud Light will set you back $3, while a Shiner is $2) along with a menu of local beers like Deep Ellum IPA ($5), Peticolas Velvet Hammer ($6), Oak Cliff Brewing Co.'s Hefeweizen ($6) and Lakewood's The Temptress ($6). There are also wines by the glass, ranging from $4 to $6.

At The Union Tap, you can have lunch or buy a beer to sip while you shop.EXPAND
At The Union Tap, you can have lunch or buy a beer to sip while you shop.
Beth Rankin

Groceries aside, there's the Grill Bar, serving sandwiches to the Uptown lunch crowd on our visit, along with "Asian Bar," which serves sushi and poke bowls. But in a neighborhood as dense with restaurants as Uptown — and short on grocery stores — it's the groceries that are going to have locals excited.

This won't be the only Tom Thumb, which started in Dallas in 1948, servicing the area — another location is currently under construction on Live Oak, right at the edge of Deep Ellum.

Tom Thumb at The Union, 2380 N. Field St. (Uptown)

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >