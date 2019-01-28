Six Dallas-Area Restaurants Serving Up Vegan Valentine's Day Meals and Sweets

Vegans used to be relegated to cooking at home for holidays like Valentine’s Day, but plant-based dining options continue to be more plentiful around DFW. Even restaurants that aren’t exclusively vegetarian or vegan are offering plant-based Valentine’s Day dinner options. If you or your partner won’t be sitting down to a candlelit steak dinner on Feb. 14, here are some vegan alternatives around town.
Deep Ellum vegan bakery Sugar Fang (3400 Commerce St.) is hosting a five-course vegan beer dinner in conjunction with BrainDead Brewing. It starts with a charcuterie board with smoked cashew gouda, lentil paté, beetroot hummus, herbed cashew cheese and house pickles vegetables. Other courses include king oyster mushroom “scallops,” roasted red pepper and “crab” bisque and seitan “steak.” Dessert is a tiramisu au caramel and panna cotta. If you’d prefer not to imbibe, you can opt for the kombucha pairing with your meal. $55 per person.
All three locations of vegan restaurant Spiral Diner (locations in Oak Cliff, Denton and Fort Worth) are hosting a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. The menu hasn’t yet been released but will include appetizers, an entrée and dessert. Spiral recommends making reservations in advance, though they will take walk-ins.
The Healthy Hippie Café in Watauga (6600 Denton Highway) is offering a special Valentine’s Day dinner featuring "natural aphrodisiac foods." This five-course meal includes items like maca soup, arugula and fig salad and an amaranth patty with red chili peppers on top of zucchini and squash noodles. Dessert is chocolate fondue. This organic, gluten-free, vegan feast is $34.50. Call 817-849-9080 to make reservations for Feb. 14, 15 or 16.
If your partner can’t go without meat on Valentine’s Day, Mudhen Meat and Greens (900 S. Harwood St.) is offering a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner with options for both vegans and omnivores. For vegans, there’s a plant-based charcuterie board, charred watermelon carpaccio, carrot osso buco, or dry-aged Portobello steak. Omnivores can enjoy a charcuterie spread with cheeses and chicken liver paté, tuna carpaccio, braised osso buco or dry-aged pork. Dessert is banana churros and double chocolate zucchini bread. Mudhen’s Valentine’s dinner is $45 for the vegan option and $55 for the meat option. Wine or Real Ale Brewery beer pairings are available for an extra $25 per person. Call 214-698-7000 to make reservations.
Nature’s Plate, a plant-based grab and go restaurant with locations in Lake Highlands, North Dallas and Plano, is offering two special Valentine’s Day desserts: mini chocolate cheesecakes ($3.95 each) and mini raspberry lemon cheesecakes ($3.95 each). Both are also gluten- and soy-free. Order online and pick up Feb. 10-12.
If you’re doing Valentine’s Day dinner at home and just need some sweet vegan treats, head to Reverie Bakeshop in Richardson (1930 N. Coit Road). They’re baking up special rose cupcakes ($4 each), heart cakes ($40), chocolate-covered strawberries (6 for $15), rose cake pops ($3 each), customizable gluten-free conversation heart cookies ($4 each), red velvet shortbread (6 for $5) and more. Order online and pick up now through Feb. 14.
