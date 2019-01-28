Six Dallas-Area Restaurants Serving Up Vegan Valentine's Day Meals and Sweets

Vegans used to be relegated to cooking at home for holidays like Valentine’s Day, but plant-based dining options continue to be more plentiful around DFW. Even restaurants that aren’t exclusively vegetarian or vegan are offering plant-based Valentine’s Day dinner options. If you or your partner won’t be sitting down to a candlelit steak dinner on Feb. 14, here are some vegan alternatives around town.

Deep Ellum vegan bakery Sugar Fang (3400 Commerce St.) is hosting a five-course vegan beer dinner in conjunction with BrainDead Brewing. It starts with a charcuterie board with smoked cashew gouda, lentil paté, beetroot hummus, herbed cashew cheese and house pickles vegetables. Other courses include king oyster mushroom “scallops,” roasted red pepper and “crab” bisque and seitan “steak.” Dessert is a tiramisu au caramel and panna cotta. If you’d prefer not to imbibe, you can opt for the kombucha pairing with your meal. $55 per person.