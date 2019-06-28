Glenn Beck Says He’s Committing ‘Political Suicide’ With New Slavery Exhibition

Life-sized photographs of the bodies of four African American people dangled from nooses on Barney’s tree in Glenn Beck’s studio on Wednesday evening in Dallas. Beck didn’t kill them, but some white man did. They were images of slaves who had been hanged in the past for real and then hanged again in the present, this time from a tree once used for a children's television show starring a purple dinosaur.

They were part of 12 Score & 3 Years Ago, an interactive and immersive slavery exhibition by Beck’s Mercury One foundation. It opens to the public on Saturday and runs until July 7. Beck will even show you around if you pay for the VIP tour.

When my friend called and invited me to Beck’s opening-night VIP party, I had no idea we would be taking a trip through a racist wonderland. He forgot to mention the slavery exhibit.

Walking into the studios, I assumed I was going to see where Beck weaves his conservative magic and interviews established and rising conservative stars of the Trump era. I felt like the kid peeking behind the curtain at a magic show. Here was the true enemy of the American people, according to my liberal journalist friends, and I was walking into enemy territory, seeking free booze and worried I’d be thrown out.

Instead, I walked into the hold on a slave ship. An artist had carefully replicated it. You could hear the sails and feel the ocean breeze (though it may have been from the door opening behind me). It was dark and cramped. It didn’t smell like body odor, piss or shit. I could have sworn I saw chains used to bind Africans, but I was so shocked by what I was seeing. What is going on?

Then I saw the Barney hanging tree. Illuminated in red, its branches unfolded like a flower blooming with four bodies swaying back and forth.

Large photographs of the civil rights movement showcased prominent marches and people who helped spearhead change. A young Martin Luther King Jr. was in one. Black men holding protest signs that read “I AM” were in others. In glass cases, there were several racist storefront signs from the '60s.

Placards offered viewers information throughout the exhibit. Some introduced the good and bad presidents leading up to black people acquiring the right to vote. One pointed out that while 3,446 black people were lynched, so were 1,297 white people between 1882 and 1964. “Some lynchings were announced well in advance and, at times, picnics on the grounds were part of those activities,” according to the facts on the placard.

The NAACP reports in “The History of Lynchings” section of its website that lynchings occurred between 1882 and 1968 but that not all lynchings were recorded. Many whites lynched were hanged because they didn’t agree with public lynching or were helping black people.

They were probably liberals.

But the lynchings never truly stopped, according to an ACLU article by economist and author Julianne Malveaux. In “Terrorism and Economic Injustice After Enslavement,” Malveaux argues that intimidation and Jim Crow laws took its place. “The plan was to subjugate a people, to replicate the conditions of enslavement through law and intimidation,” she writes. “And though Black people asked for little from government, the plan was to offer them even less, to force them to pay, through taxation, for the elevation of the whites who blatantly oppressed them.”

A good example of this fact can be found on one of the presidential placards on display: “In 1901, Woodrow Wilson published his five-volume A History of the American People, which propelled him into the presidency of Princeton University — the first non-clergyman to hold that position. His works promoted a racist view of American history, demeaning blacks and defending and excusing the Klu Klux Klan and other white supremacists.”

In the exhibit, department store mannequins wear Klu Klux Klan outfits. One was dressed as an ISIL fighter. Armed with an AR-15, he stood next to what I assumed were two journalists he planned to behead after the party. They were wearing orange jail threads and were locked in a cage from Marvel’s Thor Ragnarok movie

Beck is correct that what happened to black people in the U.S. was terrorism. As Malveaux points out, “This is part of the basis of reparations. It is not just the enslavement disadvantage of Black people. It is also that the terrorism inflicted on Black people had consequences in terms of accumulation, participation, and the transmission of general wealth.

“After enslavement, without ‘handouts,’ and even with the white investment banker-initiated failure of the Freedman’s Bank, black folks were attempting to create a space in which we could thrive," she writes. "But white supremacy prevailed, with a complex and intertwined set of social, political, and economic constraints.”

This isn’t the first exhibit hosted by Beck’s foundation. Last year, the focus was rights and responsibilities. He had the Gettysburg Address on display.

This year’s exhibit has the Emancipation Proclamation on display in front of the original Darth Vader helmet from Star Wars. Beck also has a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln created out of nails hanging on his office wall.

My friend claims that Beck, whom he writes for, is interested in modern day slavery and its connection to historical slavery in the U.S. His foundation’s exhibit is trying to show this connection. Yet, I didn’t see a section about corporations manufacturing their products to developing nations, using child and/or forced nickel-and-dime labor and selling their products in the U.S.

“Naw, capitalism is a good thing among conservatives,” he says jokingly.

Beck’s foundation includes Christians among other persecuted religious minorities. In early 2016, the British Parliament, the European Union and the U.S. voted unanimously to consider ISIL’s persecution of Christians as genocide. (Canada didn’t.) At Beck’s exhibition, ISIL’s beheaded Virgin Mary statue was making this point. She hung on a wall imprinted with a larger headless Virgin Mary statue.

In the VIP lounge area, Beck appeared onstage sounding like a Southern gospel preacher. With short, white hair and goatee, he wore a black jacket, black vest and blue jeans. The crowd is a mixture of new and old money and far more diverse than I expected. Beck acknowledges that he is probably committing “political suicide” for hosting this kind of exhibition. Then he begins his talk about 40 million people enslaved today and how no one is paying attention.

That estimate of modern slavery is supported by the International Labor Organization, a U.N. agency on labor rights, and Walk Free Foundation, an international private organization seeking to end modern slavery. One in four of the estimated that 40 million people enslaved in 2016 were children.

But like many alt-right conspiracy theorists, Beck weaves facts that seem to want to take the genocidal burden off the white man. “The slave trade in America was horrible, horrible,” he said in a recent interview with his foundation on YouTube. “But out of all those enslaved and brought across the ocean, we were only 4% of the receivers. No. 1 was Brazil.”