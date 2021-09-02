10 Best Concerts of the Week: Marc Anthony, Erykah Badu, The Offspring and More

Erykah Badu headlines the first night of the fourth annual Riverfront Jazz Festival on Sept. 3. Mike Brooks



Presented by Dallas Independent Entertainment, Not Another Local Fest brings together 10 up-and-coming local bands to two stages Saturday evening at Killer’s Tacos in Denton. Kicking off with emo acoustic act Goodbye, Farewell on the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. and metal band Foxcatcher on the indoor stage at 6:30 p.m., Not Another Local Fest will keep the music flowing steadily until 11 p.m. with an eclectic mix of sounds like the lo-fi pillowcore of Famish or the dance-pop of EnRose House. If you’re looking to get in on the bleeding edge of local music, this festival with a house show vibe is the one for you.



If you’re looking for a straight-up punk rock festival, Fap Stock is the place for you. The Faps’ drummer Jarrod Gideon and guitar player Cody Deter will be playing their last show with the band, so they invited a veritable who’s-who in local punk to rock out with them. With 12 bands confirmed for the lineup Saturday evening at Rubber Gloves in Denton, Fap Stock will see performances by punk rockers Bullet Machine, political punk by American Shit Storm , hardcore punk by Phorids, the hard rock of The Infamists and so much more. Rubber Gloves requires all attendees to have proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or proof or negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours of the show to attend.



A two-day festival of local thrash, punk and psychobilly bands brought to you by the DFW Metal Babes, Get Thrashed has a lineup of 15 bands that are ready to melt the faces off any who dare enter the Haltom Theater this Labor Day weekend. Kicking off each day at 5 p.m. and ending sometime around 1 a.m. or so, the Get Thrashed festival offers concertgoers a chance to gain a better sense and knowledge of the incredible breadth of talent North Texas has to offer in the harder rock genres. Whether it’s Ramones tribute band Mondos Bizarros; the hardcore punk of Calculated Chaos and Hard Detox; the pop-punk of The No-Where Jets; the mid-tempo punk of The Grand Damns; the pure punk of blood letters; the thrash metal of Skull Archer; the art-punk of Tonya and the Hardings; or the spectacle of The Wee-Beasties , there is a lot to learn and love here.









Celebrating four years as a nonprofit community space, Top Ten Records in Oak Cliff is opening its doors for an all-night rock ‘n’ roll party with four bands set to play until the doors close at around 11 p.m. The show will feature prog-rock quartet The Boozy Moods, garage-pop duo The Sewing Jar, the noir garage rock of Atom & EV and postmodern garage rock by Long Black Car. This is your chance support local bands and the oldest record store in Dallas. Top Ten's mission is to sustain a piece of Oak Cliff history as a resource for media literacy and cultural study by preserving, restoring and providing an archive of music and film as both a store and a library.



You may have already heard that KEGL’s annual BFD concert at Dos Equis Pavilion will be headlined by The Offspring and Chevelle, but let’s table that for a second while we talk about some of the exciting things happening earlier in the day. We’ll start with Candlebox, which will be playing sometime mid-afternoon. As a band that came up in Seattle just as grunge was peaking, Candlebox had its biggest hit in 1993 with the grunge ballad “Far Behind” before getting signed by Maverick Records — which also went on to sign Alanis Morissette, Deftones and Prodigy. P.O.D. will also be playing for those who rocked out in youth group as teens. Wolfgang (son of Eddie) Van Halen's band MammothWVH is also scheduled to perform, as well as Philadelphia alt-rapper Zero 9:36 and Seattle rock guitarist Ayron Jones who draws inspiration equally from Jimi Hendrix and Nirvana. So, yes, definitely show up to see the headliners, but there’s a lot to miss if that’s all you want to hear.

Every year, Eleventeen drummer Michael Cheney throws himself a banger of a birthday party, and every year, everyone is invited to celebrate. Because of the pandemic, Cheney wasn’t able to have the party last year, so this year, he is pulling out all the stops, teaming up with Barf Wave Records to bring nine bands together Sunday at Three Links . Cheney’s band Eleventeen will also be celebrating the release of their new single “Robot” and their new CD



. Also on the lineup are Upsetting , Record Setter, FIT and Loafers in their first show back in what seems like forever. Be sure to show up early for sets by Ruff Wizard, Hot Knife, Joe Gorgeous and Kicking, and be sure to wish Michael Cheney a happy birthday.

Now in their 21st year of existence, the North Carolina progressive metal band Between the Buried & Me is heading back out on its postponed 20th-anniversary tour and pulling into Trees for a Labor Day performance unlike any other. The band will be playing two sets Monday night at Trees in Deep Ellum. The first set will be a career-spanning setlist with songs from their 2002 self-titled album all the way to their 2021 album

. Their second set will be a performance of their 2009 album

which they'll play in its entirety. Considered by the band as their greatest work,

is a sprawling six-track album that combines progressive metal with technical death metal and avant-garde metal. While the album was met with mixed reviews when it first came out over a decade ago,

is now regarded as a metal masterpiece following in the footsteps of Queensrÿche and Dream Theater.









Progenitors of a music style they dub “stoner disco,” Black Magic Flower Power is on a mission to make crowds shake their booties to the sound of dance from the future. Psychedelic, funky, dancey and poppy, Black Magic Flower Power has only released three singles since 2019, but the Arizona band is already starting to generate national attention for their “desert-boogie” with critics citing the band’s kaleidoscopic vibes and lively atmosphere as the best reasons to catch their live set. Playing with special guest DJ Edukation, Black Magic Flower Power’s Wednesday evening show at Wits End in Deep Ellum will be the best place to be if you’re looking for a good time.