8 Local Fall Beers You Need Right Now

Tuesday was the first day of fall, and we’re wildly enthusiastic about each and every turn of the page this year. These cooler temperatures also tickle a deep desire to pull out sweaters and boots, but we'll wait … because wouldn’t it be so 2020 for summer to pull that rubber band back and pop us in our faces.

So, enjoy the silence of the A/C not running 24/7 and grab a fall beer from a local brewery. And rejoice, there's not a single pumpkin spiced beer here.

Some taprooms are open right now, while some are only doing carry out. Breweries must adhere to the same guidelines as bars, so if they can manage to assign up to 51% of total sales to food, they can open so long as they adhere to social-distancing protocols.

Rahr & Sons Brewing Co. Barrel-Aged Oktoberfest

Originally out of Munich, a märzen is the most typical style of beer you’ll find at Oktoberfest celebrations in the U.S. and is generally a medium- to full-bodied beer with a slightly sweet and toasty flavor profile.

Rahr has 32-ounce crowlers of its barrel-aged märzen, Oktoberfest ($9.99), available at the brewery. You can also find six-packs (although not barreled aged) at retailers.

701 Galveston Ave., Fort Worth

Peticolas Brewing Co. Same Time Next Year

Peticolas’ märzen, a 2019 U.S. Open Beer Championship medal-winner, is available for a limited-time. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. But, don’t stress, mama, you can get it again the same time next year.

If this is a malt-forward beer, Liberty hops add balance and a “restrained bitterness” (that’d be a great beer name for all of 2020). The beer has both a German Vienna malt and a caramunich (crystal) malt and weighs in at 7% ABV.

1301 Pace St. (Design District)

Lakewood Brewing Co. Willkommen Darktoberfest

Lakewood tapped its ode to Germany last weekend as a draft-only special release. Check the brewery's website soon for details on how to grab a crowler of this 7% doppelbock, a heavy classic malty German dark lager; “an easy drinker,” according to people familiar with the matter (their website).

Also, through the month of September Lakewood is raising money for the North Texas Food Bank; make a donation here, then swing by the brewery on Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with proof of that donation and receive a small gift from the brewery. Like maybe a high-five, that seems small but significant.

2302 Executive Drive, Garland

Community Beer Co. Funnel Cake Ale

In this scenario you skip the fair (if there were one) and go straight to the beer(s) you’d need after, while channeling the sounds of the midway, twirly rides and perhaps a little regret. So, skipping that feels like an easy win here. Community channeled a giant funnel cake while brewing this mild vanilla golden ale, an all-day approachable 4.8% ABV and 15IBU.

1530 Inspiration Drive, No. 200 (Design District)

Martin House Brewing Co. Martin House Hefeweizen

Martin House has re-released its hefe for the first time in a couple of years: a 5.2% with a two-row malt bill and crystal oats in place of wheat grains. Six-packs can be found at retailers and at their taproom. I’d hustle for this one. Put a valet jog into it. (Yes, just go now.)

220 S. Sylvania Ave. No. 209, Fort Worth

Pegasus City Brewery The Big “D” Jamboree Beer Party Pack

Pegasus City is uber excited about fall and all its frothy accouterments. They kicked off a Big “D” Jamboree last weekend, which they report is their take on a märzen plus traditional festbier, which is interesting because those are two different beers. The latter is traditionally served in Munich for Oktoberfest and is a bit lighter than a märzen.

They have a $45 party pack that includes a felt alpine hat and a limited edition Pegasus City ceramic stein to go along with a six-pack of Big “D” Jamboree, which is named after a local 1950s radio program.

2222 Vantage St. (Design District)

3 Nations Brewing Cozy Bavarian

Carrollton's 3 Nations has a 6.4% ABV märzen available and a hefeweizen, Shed ‘N Silo, which they point out as spot-on because their brewer was trained in Germany. So there.

1033 E. Vandergriff Drive, Carrollton

F ranconia Brewing Co. Walker Texas Radler

Franconia Brewing in McKinney has two new fall beers, which should be in stores by early October. Walker Texas Radler Peach is a traditional German hefeweizen, with the classic hints of banana and clove with the addition of peach. The Walker Texas Radler Pineapple is the same but with a hint of pineapple.

495 McKinney Parkway, McKinney