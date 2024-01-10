 First Taste: Barons Creek Tasting Room in Dallas' Bishop Arts | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings and Closings

Barons Creek Tasting Room Is Now Open in Bishop Arts. But What Is It?

We tried a new winery tasting room in the Bishop Arts District. Or did we?
January 10, 2024
Barons Creek is now open in the Bishop Arts District.
Barons Creek is now open in the Bishop Arts District. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
Wine is big business in Texas. AgriLife Today recently reported that Texas ranks No. 5 in the country for wine production, and there are "increasingly positive trends that could make Texas No. 2 in the not-so-distant future." Well done, we're almost winning!

To boot, the state is home to almost 900 wineries, and the Texas wine industry pulls in more than $20 billion.

So, it makes sense that Hill Country wineries, like Barons Creek, are spreading their boozy wings by opening wine-tasting rooms across the state. In addition to its mothership in quaint Fredericksburg — where they also have an inn reminiscent of an Italian villa and offer a great wedding venue — the small "vineyard" has tasting rooms in Georgetown, Granbury, McKinney and now the Bishop Arts District, where the restaurant Ame used to be.

Barons Creek is hard to figure out, though. You'd be hard-pressed to find out about its wines, grapes, vines, techniques or even the owners' names on the website. There is plenty of information on their wine club and prices, like the 2020 Petite Sirah for $50. If that price made you spit your $10 French rosé on your screen, sames.

Here's the thing: we like the story. That's what makes a bottle of wine or a steak or a craft beer — interesting. For instance, McPherson is a vineyard in the Texas High Plains (THP) with a Sangiovese sold at Tom Thumb. Sounds basic and maybe boring, but this style of grape is from Tuscany and with a bit of research you'll learn that Clinton "Doc" McPherson planted Sangiovese vines in the THP in the late '60s, one of the vineyard's first varieties. Cool. A story: Tuscany by way of THP, where high elevation and long cool nights make for happy grapes.

Back to Barons Creek: There's a 2016 article about the Chase family who owns the winery and hails from Central Texas. The article made note of some long-lost vague family ties to the California wine industry.

We also found one blog post tucked away on the site with a bit more information, like that the grapes are harvested and pressed "as close to the harvest site as possible" with no indication of where that is. Buried deeply is a note that longtime winemaker Russell Smith is a consultant and two of their Spanish wines, Campeon and Hippo, are from his vineyards in Spain, which are finished and bottled in Texas. And, finally, this TripAdvisor page says they serve "carefully curated wines from all over the U.S. and Spain." Ah-ha! Carefully curated from all over.

Finally, we look up the vineyard in Fredericksburg to see whether there is a production facility or even vines. In the back of the facility, it looks like a cat scratch across the land of vines and the front yard seems to have vines, but hard to tell. Alas, certainly not enough to supply a wine club.
click to enlarge
An aerial view of the vineyards at Barons Creek.
Google Maps
Back at the wine bar in Bishop Arts, you'll learn only things like this about the Zinfandel: "The deep purple color entices you visually."

But who are you, little Zin?

We point to Ampelos Wine Bar, also in Bishop Arts, for those stories that make sipping wine an afternoon sport. There, we tried a flight that included Beckmen's cabernet sauvignon. We easily found this story about the one steep hillside in San­ta Ynez, California, where the vines are coddled into becoming a product they are proud of.

An email to the Barons (and a phone call to confirm the email) for the story on their wines went unanswered.

Nonetheless, we fearlessly pulled up seats at the bar in the Barons tasting room in Bishops Arts during a shopping break in December. We went with the flight of red wine, which the top of the menu proclaims: "It all starts with the finest grapes." But who really knows?

The tasting is five 2-ounce pours of reds, starting soft, and working down to the heavy hitters. A 2020 Velvet is a mix of Malbec and Cabernet Franc. It's smooth, light and easy drinking. The description for the 2021 Zinfandel reads "a little extra time in the barrel and wham!" Wham. The 2022 LaBaroness was our least favorite, but the 2022 Reserve Tempranillo smoothed out and had more balance. A 2021 Crazy Train Cabernet was full-bodied and rich and would go fine with your rib-eye.

Nothing was awful. Nothing stood out. The wine-tasting room, where Ame's little bar used to be, has warm tones and comfortable seating. A charcuterie board down the bar was lush and looked tasty.

But on every menu in the tasting room, the wine club is pushed. Prices next to the wines include club prices; even the food menu has a note for special club prices. Which we did not sign up for. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending

A Utah-Favorite Cookie Shop Has Arrived in Texas

Openings and Closings

A Utah-Favorite Cookie Shop Has Arrived in Texas

By Anisha Holla
Facing Closure, Trompo Launches GoFundMe to Save Oak Cliff Taqueria

Openings and Closings

Facing Closure, Trompo Launches GoFundMe to Save Oak Cliff Taqueria

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
First Look: Birdie's Eastside Is a Fresh Taste in a Classic Space

First Look

First Look: Birdie's Eastside Is a Fresh Taste in a Classic Space

By Chris Wolfgang
So Much Biryani. Bawarchi is a Dallas-Area Biryani Haven.

First Look

So Much Biryani. Bawarchi is a Dallas-Area Biryani Haven.

By Anisha Holla
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation