Some Seriously Crazy Potatoes Just Popped Up In DeSoto

On a cold and rainy afternoon, workers put the finishing touches on countertops and painted walls ahead of the grand opening of the Grow Deoto Market Place, taking place Saturday Oct, 20. Aside from the vegan hot spot Peace, Love & Eatz, another eatery is bringing in appetites near and far. And they specialize in one thing: potatoes. And at Crazii Potatoez, we’re not talking about a little extra bacon and chives.

“I’ve always loved potatoes,” owner Keyla Cooks says. “But every time I would go to a restaurant or barbecue place, they would just cut open the potatoes and put everything on top. I whip mine with butter and seasoning before I add my toppings.”