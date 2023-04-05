Shiner Brewery Has Opened Its Own Barbecue Restaurant

Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner in 1909 by Czech and German immigrants. The town sits about 18 miles south of Interstate 10 between San Antonio and Houston and has few more than 2,000 residents.
After 114 years, the brewery has stayed close to its roots, still producing beer in Shiner while becoming one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country, with beers available in all 50 states and Mexico. The name of the barbecue spot is in honor of Kosmos Spoetzl, founder of the brewery and its first brewmaster.
Pitmaster Tommy Schuette has taken the reins at this new venture. Schuette was the former proprietor of the Shiner Barbeque Co., a now-closed independent barbecue spot in Shiner with no connection to the brewery. He brings over 20 years of experience and offers a unique take on locally sourced meats perfect for pairing with beer and cocktails.
K. Spoetzl BBQ Co.'s menu will offer traditional barbecue items like brisket, chopped brisket, pulled pork, sausage, chicken and pork ribs. The menu also includes salads, sides and a selection of loaded baked potatoes.
If you can make it down to Shiner, you might find that prices are worth the trip. These are certainly small-town prices. A chopped brisket baked potato is $8, and a pulled pork sandwich combo (with chips and a drink) is $8.50. There's even a sausage salad ($10), which we can't wait to get our grubby hands on. See the full menu below.
K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., 603 Texas Highway 95, Shiner. Daily, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.