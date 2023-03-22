Kizuki Ramen Promises an Authentic Japanese Dining Experience in Plano

Foodies, ramen enthusiasts and plainly curious passersby gathered outside the doors of the new location of Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya in Plano recently, hoping to snag one of 100 free bowls of ramen that the restaurant was giving out to celebrate its grand opening. Early-morning hours and 40-degree temperatures were a sacrifice that it seems many were willing to make in pursuit of a taste of Kizuki’s “authentic Japanese ramen.” And while Plano marks the first location of the Seattle-based ramen chain in North Texas, the surprisingly long line outside hints that it won’t be the last.
Kizuki Ramen
is known for many things, one of which is a promise for an “authentic ramen experience." From start to finish, owner Chris Wang says the goal is to craft a “traditional Japanese dining experience.” Judging from our start-to-finish dining experience, the place is not doing a bad job.
The worldly decor here is a pretty good start to the authenticity. Paper lanterns inscribed with Japanese calligraphy are stacked on the front wall, offering a good backdrop to capture some worthy pictures. And if the photo-ops weren’t enough entertainment, an open kitchen allows you to watch the noodle-tossing, broth-boiling and stir-frying magic happen while you wait.
Kizuki's design team came from Japan to decorate the new Plano location.
Anisha Holla
The wait for food was 10 to 15 minutes, but our verdict is that the wait — both at the table and in the line — is worth it. Kizuki’s unique cooking style involves roasting pork bones before boiling for the broth. Wang says this makes the broth more flavorful, similar to how it would taste in a Japanese street-side cafe.
Kizuki's potato croquettes are a good complement to a hot bowl of ramen.
Anisha Holla
Kizuki’s ramen bowls come in a dozen different flavors, each with various combinations of broths and toppings. The garlic tonkatsu ($14.80), the most popular, comes with a garlic-y pork broth that’s simmered for 16 hours. A vegetable option ($13.50) has a mushroom-soy broth flavored with salty kelp. Kizuki’s spicy ramen ($14.50) has a homemade blend of chilis, garlic and pork broth. Hand-pulled noodles float on top of all 12 of Kizuki’s dishes, adding to the satisfying slurps. Just in case the health warning label on the menu didn’t give it away, here’s your heads up: It's spicy.
Bowls are served piping hot and come with toppings like bean sprouts, cherry tomatoes and traditional Japanese fish cakes, to name a few. Many of Kizuki’s ingredients are imported straight from Japan and prepared by specially trained chefs to mimic those made in traditional Japanese kitchens.
Kizuki's vegetable ramen comes with a mushroom-soy broth and lots of greens on top.
Anisha Holla
Newly opened locations in Houston, Taiwan and Australia are a testament to the worldwide popularity Kizuki has garnered since its founding in 2012. The location in Plano is the newest addition to the 20 (and counting) locations spread across the globe. But despite the rapid expansion, Kizuki stays true to its goal of bringing the Japanese ramen experience to diners. From the interior decor to the Japanese-style cooking to the flavor-packed ramen, it’s delivering on that authenticity.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, 5760 Legacy Circle, Plano. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.