Late Summer Round-Up of Dallas Restaurant Opening and Closings

It's almost fall, and the weather is starting to tease us with sometimes cool-ish temperatures. Starbucks has already brought back the PSL for its 19th year, which is the only harbinger of autumn many of us need. The Dallas restaurant and bar scene is not cooling off, however. Here's our latest round-up of recent openings and closings.
After 66 years of service, Bill Smith’s Cafe in McKinney closed at the end of July. Owners Bill and Jeanette Smith founded the one-room cafe in 1956, making it the oldest family-owned restaurant in Collin County.
While this isn’t a permanent shutdown, another McKinney restaurant is closed for an indefinite amount of time. On Aug. 15, a fire broke out inside Rye in McKinney, located on the city’s historic downtown square. Co-owner Tanner Agar broke the news on Instagram, saying that there are plans to rebuild. There is another location in Dallas, but owners hope to have the original spot in McKinney up and running again. It's been part of downtown McKinney’s revitalization since 2015.
After spending 18 years on McKinney Avenue, The Dallas Morning News reported that Jake’s Burgers is closing. No worries — there are still seven other locations. This particular parcel of land will soon be a high-rise apartment and office building. While this Uptown location is shutting down, Jake's plans to open a new place down the street and another in Addison.
Antoine’s Foods closed Aug. 13, as first reported by The Dallas Morning News. They were best known for serving budget-friendly subs with bright orange chow-chow to workers from downtown, the Dallas Market Center and the Medical District. While the doors are closing, the owners hinted that they might dabble in some catering.
Snowboarder turned chef Akira Back opened his eponymous restaurant in the Grandscape in The Colony. This modern Japanese restaurant is originally from Las Vegas and we recently joined them for brunch.
Willie D’s on Henderson Avenue is a South Texas-style Icehouse that opened in the old Uno Mas spot on Sept. 9. It's a mix of seafood (oysters) and bar food (burgers).
Autonomous Brew Pub opened in The Cedars neighborhood in mid-August. Dean Weaver has been a home brewer for three decades and is ready to create a neighborhood joint where patrons can enjoy local beers and even a few of his own.
Quarter Acre is a New Zealand-inspired neighborhood restaurant that will open on Greenville Avenue sometime this fall, serving dishes with local and globally sourced ingredients. Kiwi native, chef and owner Toby Archibald has previously worked at Bullion, and Georgie by Curtis Stone.
Great American Hero has moved out of its pink and yellow building on Lemmon Avenue and has reopened at the Timber Creek Crossing Shopping Center at Skillman and Northwest Highway. We recently got a first look and it's quite a bit like the old look. Thankfully.
Bruncheon, a spot on Renner Road in Richardson, serves both breakfast and lunch between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. From omelets and short stacks to sandwiches and flatbreads, there's a big menu, but we highly recommend the pineapple upside-down pancakes.
Looking for a new sports lounge? Of course you are. We recently visited Bowl Games in the Design District. This large space (think warehouse) has solid bar food, like a candied bacon burger below, strong drinks, local beer and pin toss, which is a cross between bowling and quarterbacking (that's a verb, right?). They also have a lot of TVs to watch a game, plus some shuffleboard and foosball.
Don Chabe, a Mexican steakhouse, made its debut in Deep Ellum in the former space of Mac’s Bar-B-Q. This place serves not only traditional Mexican food but also a variety of steaks and classic steakhouse sides. If you can’t choose between tacos and a ribeye, you can always get both at a good price.