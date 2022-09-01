First Look: Bruncheon Serves up Breakfast and ... Luncheon

click to enlarge Bruncheon opened earlier this summer. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Pineapple upside down pancakes are winners here. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Margherita flatbread Anisha Holla

Richardson’s new breakfast and lunch spot, Bruncheon, is putting innovative twists on both words and foods. Like the name suggests, the restaurant serves both a breakfast and a lunch menu from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. But unlike most, the cozy brunch spot won’t make you choose between your favorite breakfast and lunch foods. Bruncheon’s menu has its fair share of each, both served from open to close.The breakfast menu here features standard items. We tried the Mediterranean omelet ($13), a rolled-up sheet of whisked egg dotted with olives, feta cheese and tomatoes. Other geographically inspired omelets include the California ($14), the Florentine ($13) and the Denver ($13).Whichever you order, ask for a house-made buttermilk biscuit on the side. The lightly sweetened biscuits here come with a softer dough inside and a flaky shell on the exterior with loads of butter.The eggs Benedicts are another classic option here. The cream of spinach Benedict ($14) comes with a buttered English muffin topped with poached eggs, ham and a heavy blend of spinach and cream. Our muffins were buried — almost hidden, for that matter — under mounds of eggs and toppings.It’s arguably not an authentic American brunch without some sugar to balance out the meal. There’s a wide selection of waffles, pancakes and French toast. Don’t leave here without trying the pineapple upside-down pancakes, a “house specialty” we can vouch for.The pancakes come in stacks of two ($9) or three ($12) and topped with chunks of caramelized pineapple. Coated heartily with a brown sugar crust, these are almost exactly like biting into a homemade pineapple upside-down cake. The pancakes have a nice sponge-like rebound to the bite. As we found, that’s even more reason to douse them in maple syrup: the pancakes soak it right up.The second part of Bruncheon’s name shines through in the lunch menu, which is also served starting at 6:30 a.m. Try one of Bruncheon’s soups, salads or sandwiches if you’re in the mood for an early lunch. We tried the mozzarella and tomato flatbread ($11), which comes loaded with fresh basil, mozzarella, tomato and roasted garlic. It’s served hot and crispy and drizzled with a fresh balsamic glaze.Don’t just stay for the meal, though. End your experience here off with some crafty drinks. With options like an entire mimosa menu, boozy cocktails and even the choice to BYOB, you’re bound to stay here a while.