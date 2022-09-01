First Look: Bruncheon Serves up Breakfast and ... Luncheon

Richardson’s new breakfast and lunch spot, Bruncheon, is putting innovative twists on both words and foods. Like the name suggests, the restaurant serves both a breakfast and a lunch menu from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. But unlike most, the cozy brunch spot won’t make you choose between your favorite breakfast and lunch foods. Bruncheon’s menu has its fair share of each, both served from open to close.
Whichever you order, ask for a house-made buttermilk biscuit on the side. The lightly sweetened biscuits here come with a softer dough inside and a flaky shell on the exterior with loads of butter.
The eggs Benedicts are another classic option here. The cream of spinach Benedict ($14) comes with a buttered English muffin topped with poached eggs, ham and a heavy blend of spinach and cream. Our muffins were buried — almost hidden, for that matter — under mounds of eggs and toppings.
It’s arguably not an authentic American brunch without some sugar to balance out the meal. There’s a wide selection of waffles, pancakes and French toast. Don’t leave here without trying the pineapple upside-down pancakes, a “house specialty” we can vouch for.
Don’t just stay for the meal, though. End your experience here off with some crafty drinks. With options like an entire mimosa menu, boozy cocktails and even the choice to BYOB, you’re bound to stay here a while.