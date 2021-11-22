Fam Damily and Lots of Pecan Pie: 10 Local Holiday Craft Beers

3 Nations Brewing, Pecan Pie Porter1033 Vandergriff Drive (Carrollton)
This downtown Carrollton brewery combines the brewing styles of Germany, England and Belgium with a splash of American tradition to bring DFW over a dozen unique craft beers, and the Pecan Pie Porter is no exception. This porter uses natural flavors for an authentic pecan pie taste in a can that you don’t have to wait for Thanksgiving for. From Facebook, "Lighter than our stout series, this beer is moderately bitter with roasted pecans and a buttery pie crust." It's available at the brewery and local retailers, which is listed on their website under The Beer tab. (ABV 7%, IBUs 35)
Oak Cliff Brewing Co., Pumpkin Pie Paleta Weisse Sour1300 South Polk Drive (Dallas)
This fruited Berliner Weisse was inspired by the paleterias and paleteros seen daily on the streets of Oak Cliff. This particular variation is brewed with pumpkin, vanilla and seasonal spices along with soft malts and their homegrown souring culture for creates a sweet and tart flavor. It's available in their tap room where you can get crowler fills. (ABV 4.3%, IBUs 12)
Deep Ellum Brewing, Deep Winter2823 St Louis St. (Dallas)
This Golden porter skips the pie and goes straight into the classic winter comfort of cocoa and coffee. It smells like the perfect cup of hazelnut coffee and tastes like stone fruits, pretzel crust and honey. You can get this beer equivalent to a cup of coffee and a cozy blanket through February. You can get Deep Ellum six-packs delivered via GoPuff, or keep an eye out for it at retailers starting this week. (ABV 7.3%, IBUs 25)
Bishop Cider, Pecan Pie509 N. Bishop Ave. (Dallas) Another pecan pie? We just can’t get enough. This boozy cider is not technically a beer, but we’d be remiss to leave it out. It’s semi-sweet and made with Texas-grown pecans to give you the nutty, sweet flavor that everyone needs in fall. This beer is including in their new variety 12-pack, which also includes strawberry with poteet strawberries, peach tea with Fredericksburg peaches and nectar with Texas honey along with the Pecan Pie. Find it at retailers through their website. (ABV 6%, IBUs 0)
Odd Muse Brewery, Ghourdy Spice
4488 Spring Valley Road (Farmers Branch)
Forget Starbucks, this pumpkin spice drink has two kinds of caramel malt, house spices and jaggery, which, according to the brewery, is "a cane sugar consisting of cane juice and date sap which adds to the mouthfeel and compliments the spices." It’s an ale you won’t forget and is available all fall long. It's available at their brewery or have it delivered. (ABV 6%, IBUs 0)
TUPPS Brewery, Ugly Sweater Holiday Spice Amber Ale721 Anderson St. (McKinney)
This light ale is just too cute to pass up. Each can in the six-pack is wearing a different “ugly sweater.” The holiday spices and cute packaging make this spiced amber ale a must-have this Christmas season. Use their beer finder to track it down or head out to their brewery in McKinney where they're always having some type of party. (ABV 5.2%, IBUs 10)
Armadillo Ale Works, Winterstellar221 S. Bell Ave. (Denton)
This vegan ale is available all winter long, combining malt and roasty flavors with the sweetness of dark brown sugar. With an ideal serving temperature of 50 degrees, It’ll be the only beer on your winter line-up to make you feel toasty inside and out. Get it at their brewery or check Drizly. (ABV 7.4%, IBUs 30)
Bitter Sisters, Winter Bush15103 Surveyor Blvd. (Addison)
This “beer you can beat around” is a more full-bodied malty flavor with notes of chocolate, coffee notes and a slight bitterness. As the only production brewery in Addison, Bitter Sisters is all about bringing family together with beer, perfect for the holiday season. Grab a six-pack to go from their brewery. (ABV 9.26%, IBUs 40)
Legal Draft Beer, Legal Holiday500 E. Division St. (Arlington)
What happens when a trial lawyer and a medical logistics professional walk into a brewery? Great craft beers with a courtroom theme. Legal Holiday is brewed with rich toasted malts and holiday spices and is available through December. They don't have a store locator for their beer, but they are widely in sold in retail stores or you can pick up a six-pack if you're near their brewery in Arlington. (ABV 8.4%, IBUs 20)
Panther Island Brewing Co., Fam Damily501 N. Main St. (Fort Worth)
OK, so maybe we are thinking about cranberry sauce. This sour fruited Gose is brewed with fresh cranberry puree to give you a light sweetness tart, dry finish. Find it at the brewery; walking in your siblings house with a six-pack of this is worth the drive. (ABV 6%, IBUs 0)