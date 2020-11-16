Mini Doughnuts Have Arrived

Just one county to the south, there’s a little trailer filling paper boats full of mini-doughnuts.

These aren’t your typical fried rings of dough, but more cake-like treats designed to be topped with sweets before they’re devoured.

And devouring is just the way to eat these little things from Romeros Mini Doughnuts.

Brittany and Anthony Romero recently started this food trailer, a black rectangle with a simple design that releases the smell of sweet dough as you approach it. You have to drive to Ellis County for the goods, as that’s where they live, and also, the city of Dallas doesn’t allow food trailers (insert eye-rolls here).

But the drive isn’t too bad, and on their first pop-up Friday and Saturday, they were in Waxahachie in a spot that was a stone’s throw away from HEB, if that’s another draw for you.

Shame on us for ever eating not-hot doughnuts. Taylor Adams

“They’re cake-style doughnuts, and the type of batter that we use, it’s not greasy, not heavy,” Brittany Romero says. “Your traditional yeast donuts that you get in most doughnut shops aren’t hot because they have to rest from what I understand, so these are made to be served hot, and they’re almost like a light, crispy outside and a melt-in-your-mouth inner part of the doughnut.”

They are just that; in fact, the taste isn’t unlike that of a funnel cake. There’s something about the not-too-hot, crisp little bites that make it so easy to eat a half-dozen quickly. The couple works with a company that has long-provided the machine to businesses; along with that comes thorough instruction and even the batter.

Walk up to the trailer and select how many you want (half dozen, one dozen or two dozen) then pick your toppings (one, two or none): glazed, chocolate, Nutella, sprinkles, powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar. You can never go wrong with powdered sugar, and sprinkles always make things fun. The chocolate is hot and runny, just fine but not as tempting as the glazed.

The couple has no professional cooking experience. Brittany is a nurse and Anthony is a truck driver, and the two are parents to three kids.

“We’ve got our hands full,” Brittany says. “We’ve poured all of or extra time and energy into this business and getting it going. And I think the biggest drive behind it is our family, our children, and laying a foundation that they can have something they can be a part of as they grow up.

“We have always talked about getting into some kind of food business and with everything that’s going on this year with the pandemic, we just decided to go for it.”

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

EXPAND The Romeros food trailer. Taylor Adams

These mini-doughnuts are unlike many things you get around town — these little goods have been in the heart of this writer since she first had them at age 8 in Seattle — and they’re a welcome addition to the food scene.

As is that cute trailer: It sure would be nice if it were possible for food trailers to exist, serving one menu item they do exceptionally well. Maybe someday for Dallas, but for now, we’ll make the trek out to Waxahachie for them.

Keep up with Romeros Mini Donuts through their Facebook and Instagram pages.