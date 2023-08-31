A Cult-Like Following for Cauliflower? Sho'Nuff. World-Famous Pita Spot Coming to Dallas

We've been chatting a lot lately about how restaurants from all over the country are plopping down in Deep Ellum. Komodo, La Neta, Slutty Vegan and The Saint to name a few, all high-end eateries from Las Vegas to Miami investing in the entertainment district just east of downtown. There's a new international spot to add to the list. And, yes, in addition to pita sandwiches, the prized item is a whole head of cauliflower.
Chef Eyal Shani is the Gordon Ramsey of Israel. The bold TV personality has a flair for drama, but his isn't so much through anger but more through passion for things like cauliflower. Born in Jerusalem, Shani was exposed to local markets, seasonal vegetables (his grandfather was vegan) and vineyards from a young age. He now has a fine-dining spot HaSalon in Tel Aviv and more than 40 other restaurants worldwide.
But for a more approachable concept, Shani went all in on the simple pita sandwich reminiscent of a street vendor.
Miznon, which means kiosk in Hebrew, is a fast-casual restaurant that first opened in Tel Aviv in 2011, followed by Paris, Singapore, Vienna and New York's Chelsea Market. This fall, the 18th location will open in Deep Ellum on Main Street.
The menu at Miznon will have some local touches (it hasn't been published yet). But typically, Mediterranean street fare is stuffed in a pita or served "out of the pita." There are hearty vegetable options as well as beef, lamb and chicken.
At the Chelsea Market location, a lavan pita ($14) comes with cauliflower, tahini, tomato salsa, spicy green peppers and scallions. There's also a falafel burger and a wild mushroom pita (described on the menu as "a whole forest burned on hot steel"). Carnivore options included a rib-eye minute steak, a folded cheeseburger, rotisserie broken chicken and female chicken livers.
As explained in the YouTube video above, the baby cauliflower is one of the menu items that keeps bringing people back. Here, the whole head of the cauliflower is first boiled, drenched in olive oil and sea salt, then broiled until the top is toasty and brown. Then it gets another bath in olive oil and salt. And that's it. The result is a soft but not mushy cauliflower that has a touch of crisp on top and is easy to pull apart and eat.
No exact date on when Miznon is opening, but they're already interviewing for all positions, so it seems imminent. (If you're interested contact [email protected].)
Gotta be honest — totally craving that cauliflower now.
We'll keep you posted on when Miznon opens, and then we'll have a first look.