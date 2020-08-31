 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Pecan Lodge Saturday morningEXPAND
Pecan Lodge Saturday morning
Taylor Adams

Pecan Lodge Has a Fire, Taco Stop and Others Close and More Restaurants Open

Taylor Adams | August 31, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Saturday morning, we woke up to news that Pecan Lodge had caught fire. Social media posts made it seem like the Deep Ellum favorite might’ve burned to the ground.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed the barbecue restaurant had a one-alarm fire around 2:30 a.m. Twenty-two firefighters responded and extinguished the flames quickly.

No one was harmed. One person was at the restaurant preparing meat when the fire occurred. Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans says the fire is believed to be accidental and probably caused by an accumulation of grease in the smoker vents.

The majority of the damage was to equipment, while the structure had “minimal” damage estimated at $2,000, Evans said.

GAP Co. is taking its pizza north.EXPAND
GAP Co. is taking its pizza north.
courtesy of Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

In other restaurant news:

Mi Camino Restaurante (3830 W. Northwest Highway, No. 300), a neighborhood favorite in Northwest Dallas, has permanently closed its doors. A representative confirmed with the Observer that the owner is looking for a spot with more reasonable rent.

Taco Stop (1900 Irving Blvd.) announced that last weekend would be its last of service in the Design District. “This is heartbreaking news. Not only is Taco Stop one of the best taquerias in Texas, its owner is kind and inspiring,” wrote José Ralat of Taco Trail/Texas Monthly.

Space for nine restaurants and bars is planned in a new development in the Harwood District adjacent to Uptown. Globest.com reports that Harwood International’s project, Harwood No. 14, will be the district’s largest office tower at 27 stories. It’s planned to break ground this winter. It already has one lease agreement: Dallas’ largest law firm Haynes and Boone LLP.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. (Lowest Greenville and East Dallas) is making its move way beyond its original part of town. Come winter, owners Molly and Sammy Mandell plan to open their third and biggest location in Richardson at a new development at the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 75 and West Belt Line Road. It will be more than double the size of their previous restaurants and will have a full indoor/outdoor bar.

Could Hatti B's come to Dallas?EXPAND
Could Hatti B's come to Dallas?
Taylor Adams

Zaap Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats (6107 Greenville Ave.) is expanding beyond Upper Greenville. CultureMap reports that owner Tony Singharaj aims to have two new locations this fall at 1152 Buckner Blvd. in Casa Linda and 2325 N. Fitzhugh Ave. in Old East Dallas.

From popular sushi spot Oishii comes Vietnamese restaurant LaVui. The Dallas Morning News reports the spot will open Wednesday, focusing on takeout, at 5321 Maple Ave. in the Medical District.

More Nashville hot chicken may be coming to Dallas. Eater Austin reports the Hattie B’s chain wants to open in Texas, eyeing possible locations in Austin, Dallas and/or Houston.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

