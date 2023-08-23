 Take Me out the Ball Game ... For this Giant Michelada | Dallas Observer
Beer

Max Scherzer Couldn't Deliver at the Ballpark on Sunday, but This Michelada Sure Did

The Rangers' shrimped-topped Michelada is on point. Jumbo shrimp, beer, Clamato and spices are a game-changer for hungry and thirsty fans.
August 23, 2023
This Michelada may be the best deal at the Globe Life Field.
The Rangers got air conditioning and, subsequently, long, tall Max Scherzer, but apparently that wasn't enough to beat the Brewers last Sunday.

The new climate-controlled stadium is fantastic for August baseball in Texas, but the lines at the concession stands are still a bit befuddling, always taking too long. Fans easily miss a half-inning for a couple of hotdogs and a drink, which are notably not worth the time and definitely not worth the money. This has been an ongoing problem for the Rangers, one which other leagues and teams from coast to coast have seemed to handle better.

There are exceptions. Like the Hurtado Barbecue stand and its snaking line; it still takes some time, but at least it's worth it.

But on Sunday, there was only one person in line at a Michelada stand, one of which is next to Hurtados. Two women working the stand were friendly and waved us over as we paused with big eyes looking at the goods.
click to enlarge
The Micheladas are made as ordered with fresh lime juice, vegetables and shrimp.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
A michelada is like a bloody mary but instead of vodka, a cold Mexican beer is the alcohol of choice; in this case, Estrella Jalisco, a light pilsner with a crisp body. Clamato is the brand of tomato juice here, which is split about 50/50 with the beer.

And instead of a cheeseburger and bacon lashed to the top of these drinks, eight boiled jumbo shrimp, cucumbers and celery, along with a sweet and spicy tamarind straw, stick out from the top.

Fresh-cut limes are squeezed over everything to give it a nice tangy zing. Spices and other condiments are poured over the top as well, including jaw-puckering chamoy and more Tajin.
click to enlarge
The shrimp here isn't an afterthought; eight jumbo shrimp come with this drink.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Don't try to take this to your seat. Find a table. Eat those shrimp and sip the drink down a bit; otherwise, your new Scherzer jersey will have red smudges all over it. The shrimp and veggies steeped in the citrus, beer and spices is about as good of a meal as you'll get here. And after working it down a bit, this large mix of beer, Clamato and spices will get you through a couple of innings (thanks to the pitching clock).

A Supreme Michelada is $30.99 for a solid serving of jumbo shrimp, vegetables and a beer all in one. It's nearly an inflation buster. 
