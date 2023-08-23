Max Scherzer Couldn't Deliver at the Ballpark on Sunday, but This Michelada Sure Did

The Rangers got air conditioning and, subsequently, long, tall Max Scherzer, but apparently that wasn't enough to beat the Brewers last Sunday.
The new climate-controlled stadium is fantastic for August baseball in Texas, but the lines at the concession stands are still a bit befuddling, always taking too long. Fans easily miss a half-inning for a couple of hotdogs and a drink, which are notably not worth the time and definitely not worth the money. This has been an ongoing problem for the Rangers, one which other leagues and teams from coast to coast have seemed to handle better.
There are exceptions. Like the Hurtado Barbecue stand and its snaking line; it still takes some time, but at least it's worth it.
But on Sunday, there was only one person in line at a Michelada stand, one of which is next to Hurtados. Two women working the stand were friendly and waved us over as we paused with big eyes looking at the goods.
And instead of a cheeseburger and bacon lashed to the top of these drinks, eight boiled jumbo shrimp, cucumbers and celery, along with a sweet and spicy tamarind straw, stick out from the top.
Fresh-cut limes are squeezed over everything to give it a nice tangy zing. Spices and other condiments are poured over the top as well, including jaw-puckering chamoy and more Tajin.
A Supreme Michelada is $30.99 for a solid serving of jumbo shrimp, vegetables and a beer all in one. It's nearly an inflation buster.