Taquero Is Closing in West Dallas to Open Elsewhere

Taquero, the charming West Dallas taqueria serving some pretty stellar tacos, has its last day at its Singleton Boulevard location this month. But it’s coming back, just somewhere else.

It’s not a tremendous surprise that it’s making the change: The seating’s all outside. It has a wonderful outdoor space, one you can happily spend all afternoon in, say, in March. But on a 101-degree day in August, or a day like today, when the high’s below 50? The food is good enough to overcome unpleasant weather, but it makes sense that more people would go for a more comfortable environment.

“Fino [Rodriguez] and I will always be extremely grateful with the community of West Dallas, and of course, with all customers from all over Dallas for giving us three years of amazing memories,” says co-owner Victor Rico. “When we opened Taquero, many people didn’t believe that we were going to make it because of the area, but against all odds, we did.”

On a visit a few months ago, the chef sent out sopa de fideo, which is a comforting soup we all need in our lives. Taylor Adams

The last day of service in this spot will be Dec. 23, and we should hear more about its next step in late January, with an opening in late February or early March.

One thing we do know, though, is it will not be within the same area, but still in Dallas. It’s a bummer to see West Dallas lose another taco destination (Trompo closed its West Dallas location after opening in North Oak Cliff), but there will be some perks to the new place.

“[There will be] indoor and outdoor seating, [a] large parking space, sale of alcoholic beverages, and of course, a new menu,” Rico says. “It was time for us to make a move; we want the best for our customers, and I know this change will make them very happy.”

Taquero, 1601 Singleton Blvd. (West Dallas). Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.