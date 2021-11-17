A Taylor Swift Latte Is at Starbucks, and McDonald's Will Launch a 12-Day Mariah Menu

Not only was it a nod to Starbucks' annual transition to their holiday red cups, but the proper noun punctuation alluded to another collaboration. Taylor Swift's new album will hitt the shelves on the same day. This album is a newly recorded reissue of her previously released fourth album, Red. (It's complicated.)
This is one of many food and celebrity collaborations recently, like the Saweetie meal at McDonald's and Megan Thee Stallion's new hot sauce at Popeyes, Hottie Sauce. At Starbucks, "The Taylor latte" is available in stores now and is simply a caramel nonfat latte.
Starbucks has also created an 88-song Taylor Swift playlist called "Starbucks Lovers" accessible through Spotify, which is supposedly going to be getting quite a bit of play time in Starbucks stores.
In other holiday news, McDonald's also has a new celebrity collaboration. Debuting on Dec. 13, McDonald's will offer 12 days of free deals, all accessible through their mobile app with a minimum $1 purchase. The Mariah Menu will be served in festive packages "inspired by Mariah's love for the holiday and chic style," according to a statement released by McDonald's.
Each day customers can get a specific free item by using the app. The first day of deals, Dec. 13, kicks off with a free Big Mac.
Other daily deals include a McChicken, a bakery items, six-piece chicken nuggets, a cheeseburger, hotcakes, a McDouble, an apple pie, a sausage McMuffin with egg, a double cheeseburger, sausage biscuit and chocolate chip cookies on Dec. 24 (for Santa, duh!).