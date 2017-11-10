 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Brad Paisley Crashes The Stage At The RusticEXPAND
Cal Quinn

Brad Paisley Crashes The Stage At The Rustic

Paige Skinner | November 10, 2017 | 3:42pm
AA

Straight from his hosting gig at the 41st annual CMAs, country musician Brad Paisley landed in Dallas for a surprise performance during Kershaw’s Challenge Live Benefit Concert. Kershaw’s Challenge is a nonprofit "committed to transforming the lives of children, in America, Africa and the Dominican Republic, through Jesus Christ," according to its website.

The nonprofit was founded in 2011 after Highland Park native and LA Dodgers baseball player Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, met a young girl from Africa. After seeing her suffer from AIDs, the Kershaws decided to raise money to build a home for her and others in Africa. Today, Hope, the young girl from Africa, is now 13 years old and healthy.

Brad Paisley Crashes The Stage At The Rustic (2)
James Coreas
 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Popular Stories

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >