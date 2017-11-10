Brad Paisley Crashes The Stage At The Rustic

Straight from his hosting gig at the 41st annual CMAs, country musician Brad Paisley landed in Dallas for a surprise performance during Kershaw’s Challenge Live Benefit Concert. Kershaw’s Challenge is a nonprofit "committed to transforming the lives of children, in America, Africa and the Dominican Republic, through Jesus Christ," according to its website.

The nonprofit was founded in 2011 after Highland Park native and LA Dodgers baseball player Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, met a young girl from Africa. After seeing her suffer from AIDs, the Kershaws decided to raise money to build a home for her and others in Africa. Today, Hope, the young girl from Africa, is now 13 years old and healthy.