10 Best Concerts of the Week: Pearl Earl, Bastards of Soul, Jeff Fest and More

As North Texas marches toward normalcy, the concert calendar this week is starting to look a bit more like it used to with an eclectic mix of local and national acts taking to our favorite stages in Denton, Dallas and Fort Worth. Whether you're looking to catch up on the local acts you have been missing (or just missing out on) or you're ready for some big acts to bring you back to the '90s and early '00s, this is the week to get out and see some live music. Is metal your thing? Maybe some hip-hop? Psychedelic rock? We've got you covered!

The Texas Gentlemen

7 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $10-$40 at prekindle.com

For the last five years, the Dallas-based collective of session and backup musicians known as The Texas Gentlemen have been thrilling audiences with a sound that straddles the line between country music and Southern rock. Playing alongside the likes of Kris Kristofferson and George Strait (among many, many others) these musicians have cut their teeth with the very best in many genres of music and will no doubt be lighting up the Granada Theater's stage with an appropriate level of professionalism and rowdiness. The new Dallas indie-rock band FIT opens.

Pearl Earl

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Rubber Gloves, 411 E. Sycamore St., $10 at prekindle.com

Pearl Earl returns to Denton this week headlining a night of synth and psych-rock sounds at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. Their performance Friday night will be the first time the band has played in the city that gave them their start since October 2019, and their first post-pandemic show in general. Joining them is support are old friends Acid Carousel visiting from their hometown of Austin and experimental pop-collective Starfruit. DinoKale, one of Denton's newer psychedelic acts, will also be there to welcome Pearl Earl home.

Nite

8 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us

Nite is a Dallas-based electronic dream-pop band composed of twin brothers Kyle and Myles Mendes. With a sound reminiscent of their favorite bands from the '80s — New Order, The Cure and Depeche Mode — the twins add on dueling vocals like that of Tears for Fears. Opening the show Friday night at Three Links will be local avant-pop star Nicole Marxen supporting her latest release Tether and alt-rock new-wavers Meach Pango who released their latest single "Wander" this past April.

Summerland Tour '21

10 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Billy Bob's Texas, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, $25-$50 at axs.com

Lace up your Etnies and put on your Jncos. If you're looking for a little '90s nostalgia this weekend, look no further than Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth for a night with a truly radical lineup. The Summerland Tour '21 will offer headline performances by '90s favorites Everclear and Living Colour ("Cult of Personality") as well as sets by early 2000s radio favorites Hoobastank ("The Reason") and Wheatus ("Teenage Dirtbag").

Rakim Al-Jabbaar

6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Front Yard Concerts, Parkdale, Free

The Front Yard Concerts series began as a response to venues shutting down due to the pandemic, but the series continues as venues reopen as a relaxed place to catch an outdoor show by artists that usually play late at night in less family-friendly venues. This week Dallas rapper Rakim Al-Jabbar will play early in the evening in the Parkdale neighborhood. If you'd like to attend, simply send a direct message to the Front Yard Concerts Facebook page for the address.

Bastards of Soul

7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Ridglea Theater, 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd., $20 at prekindle.com

Bastards of Soul started making a name for themselves in the local music scene back in 2016 by sticking close to the original soul sounds of the '60s. Winning "Best Album" in the 2020 Dallas Observer Music Awards for their album Spinnin', the band has not had much of a chance to showcase what made that album so special in front of a live audience. That changes this Saturday evening when the band headlines the Ridglea Theater with opening support from blues artist Michael Lee.

Taylor Young Band

9 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Sundown at Granada, 3520 Greenville Ave., $20 at prekindle.com

Taylor Young first emerged over a decade ago as one-half of the indie-folk duo The O's. After some time spent away focusing on personal endeavors, Young teamed up with Deep Blue Something's Toby Pipes and Leon Bridges' guitarist Kenny Wayne to form the Taylor Young Band — a true power-pop outfit with a sound that could fill a stadium. Casey Hess, guitarist for Doosu, Jump Rope Girls and Burden Brothers, opens the Saturday night show at Sundown at Granada with a set of new solo material.

Rah Digga

9 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at prekindle.com

If the name Rah Digga is one that you are not immediately familiar with, Flipmode Squad is certainly one that you should be. Coming up with Busta Rhymes in the '90s, this MC released her first album Dirty Harriet in 2000, following it up with 2010's Classic. Rah Digga has stayed busy in the meantime with a long list of features including the highly acclaimed "Touch It (Remix)" with Busta Rhymes, Papoose, Lloyd Banks, DMX, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott. Rah Digga will have opening support Saturday night at Three Links from local MCs Flowerchild and Mokah Soulfly with Beatitudes.

Jeff Fest

3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Double Wide, 3510 Commerce St., $25 at prekindle.com

This special event has been put together for Jeff Saenz, the owner of Dallas-based Modern Electric Sound Recorders, a producer, engineer, father, musician, motorcycle enthusiast and sole provider for his family. On June 1, Saenz suffered a terrible electrocution accident that left his body badly burned. In an effort to raise money for his family and medical expenses, an incredible lineup of artists he has helped along the way is putting on an all-day festival at Double Wide in Deep Ellum. This lineup includes Paul Cauthen, Jonathan Tyler, David Ramirez, Matthew Logan Vasquez, Sir Woman, Thomas Csorba and Sam Anderson of the Quaker City Nighthawks.

Corkscrew Nosedive

8 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $10 at prekindle.com

With a sound that blurs the line between punk and metal and dueling vocalists that bring the fire and the energy, Corkscrew Nosedive closes out the weekend at Three Links. The band has released two singles this year, and its single "Zero" was picked up in May for 97.1 The Eagle's "Loud and Local" playlist. The band plays with support from experimental grunge-punk band Utter Depravity and outlaw thrashgrass quartet Death Before Breakfast in its first show back since the lockdowns.