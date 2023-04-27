 Bowling for Soup Has a Beer All The Bad Guys Want | Dallas Observer
Bowling for Soup Has a Beer All the Bad Guys Want

April 27, 2023 7:00AM

Beer All the Bad Guys Want will be available at Bowling for Soup's May 5 show in Dallas.
Beer All the Bad Guys Want will be available at Bowling for Soup's May 5 show in Dallas. Bowling for Soup
Departed Soles, a New Jersey brewery, and Texas’ own Bowling for Soup have partnered to release a new beer ahead of summer, “Beer All the Bad Guys Want”.

Named after Bowling for Soup’s Grammy-nominated hit single "Girl All the Bad Guys Want," the beer is gluten-free, crisp and light-bodied. Putting the beer to work, a portion of the proceeds will go to two charities: Foundation 45 and Punk Rock Saves Lives.

The brewery Departed Soles was created in memory of founder Brian Kulbacki's best friend, Chris Ward, who passed away. The two shared a love of craft beers, and Kulbacki's creation of the charitable beers is a way to give back to the community.

Foundation 45 is a nonprofit that provides free mental health and recovery services while working to destigmatize conversations around mental health.

Bowling for Soup lead vocalist and guitarist Jaret Riddick has long been a supporter of the foundation and serves on the board of Punk Rock Saves Lives.

The partnership will extend the organization's efforts to provide free mental health and recovery services while continuing its work to break the stigma that surrounds mental health.

Beer All the Bad Guys Want will be distributed through Frisco-based Rollertown Beerworks and will be available for purchase at BFS's upcoming Dallas show on Friday, May 5. Additional locations and distributors will be announced soon.

All beer cans will have a Foundation 45 QR code containing the organization’s website and mission statement. 
