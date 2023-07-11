Dallas is Getting More Vegas-Vibes; Drai's Set to Open in 2024

An emerging entertainment district in Dallas is one fancy fountain and a neon sign short of a mini-Vegas strip.
Dallas continues to lure clubstaurants from glitzy hotspots Las Vegas and Miami. An impressive lineup is developing just north of Deep Ellum and west of the Baylor medical district, along North Good Latimer Expressway. Saaya, a breezy Mediterranean restaurant and bar owned by Milkshake Concepts, just opened near sister establishment and popular bar Citizen. Bottled Blonde, Blum, Green Light Social and The Saint (another Las Vegas-born spot) are all within a few hundred yards of each other. There's the glitzy Komodo, La Neta and Harper's tucked into the flashy Epic Development. A wee bit north, along Ross Avenue, XOXO's is a Pepto-pink social media opportunity, which is near the place that Drai's will soon call home.
It's 1 square mile of ring-light hell. Or a great night out. Whichever way you see it is perfect.
Drai's is straight from the Las Vegas strip. Victor Drai opened Drai's Restaurant and After Hours in Las Vegas in 1997. In 2016 it was reinvented as Drai's Nightclub and Beachclub. To get a sense of the place, the nightclub's upcoming musical calendar includes Cardi B, Gucci Mane and Big Sean.
For this Dallas iteration, Drai's has partnered with local group, GAP Concepts, which is headed by Veeral Rathod and Obi Ibeto. Their portfolio includes XOXO Dining Room, Lyla (which is set to open this summer in the former home of Primo's in Uptown) and Postscript HTX in Houston.
Vice president of entertainment, Dustin Drai, son of founder Victor, went to school at SMU and is giddy to be back in Dallas to open a club.
"I always told myself that one day I would be back. I've been friends with Obi for years, and I knew he would be the best partner to bring a concept from Las Vegas and infuse it with the authenticity Dallas is known for," Drai said.
The 15,000-square-foot complex will have a restaurant with cabaret-style entertainment and French-inspired fare, a private lounge and a stage.
Also, listen up: per a press release, the space will embody the spirit of Frank Sinatra, the noted muse of the concept.
A private members' lounge will mimic the iconic design elements of the original Drai's After Hours in Las Vegas. Start saving your pennies and maybe lay off scratch-offs for a few months. A limited number of founding memberships will be available with a slew of VIP benefits, including priority reservations and special invite-only events.
Drai's Dallas anticipates opening in late 2024.