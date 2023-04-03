A Brunch Delight at Cafe 43 at the George W. Bush Presidential Center

It’s part of our mission around here to be on top of the food scene in Dallas, and brunch holds a special place in our hearts as one of Dallas' defining meals.
So, when a family member told me about his wonderful brunch at Cafe 43 and I responded with, “Where’s that?”, I felt foolish. How was this guy, who doesn't even live here, giving me brunch tips?
Cafe 43 is adjacent to the George W. Bush Presidential Center on SMU's campus. Forty-three is a reference to former President Bush's service as the nation's 43rd president. The restaurant opened a decade ago, and tickets to the center are not required to dine here. You need only pay for parking across the street, which is about $7.
Food plays a big role in foreign diplomacy, and the menu at Cafe 43 has some personal touches from both the former president and former first lady Laura Bush. While searching for the history behind their favorite foods, we found a small trove of favorite recipes in the digital exhibits, as well as this Dining and Diplomacy page that has menus from various state dinners.
The seasonal menu at Cafe 43 is “local first, Texas second.” From burgers and enchiladas to artichoke hummus and seared salmon salad, it's Texas-forward rounded out with some lighter refined fare. If the weather is agreeable ask for a spot on the terrace overlooking a restored native Texas prairie landscape. It’s shaded and quiet, providing a surprisingly peaceful meal in the center of Dallas.
Cafe 43 serves lunch Monday through Friday, but has a special brunch menu available on Saturday (it's closed on Sunday). A few items are noted as favorites of the former president and first lady, and there are also Mrs. Bush's award-winning cowboy cookies, which are available at the hostess stand in small packs to take home or at the table with a scoop of vanilla.
We started with a Texas mimosa served in a classic flute with Deep Eddy's Ruby Red vodka, Champagne and just a touch of orange juice. Very nice and a little goes a long way here, which just makes the Bushes more endearing.
Everything here is refined and in moderation, including the service, which is beyond friendly; doting yet not at all obtrusive.
Afterward, walk across the fountain area and grab yourself a "Dubya" pin for your blue jean jacket at the store, or perhaps a book. Then walk through the restored prairie landscape in front of the property. It makes for a lovely afternoon.
The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended for the cafe.
Cafe 43, 2943 SMU Blvd., Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.