 Cafe 43: Brunch Fit for a President and First Lady
Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Brunch

A Brunch Delight at Cafe 43 at the George W. Bush Presidential Center

April 3, 2023 4:00AM

Lauren Drewes Daniels
It’s part of our mission around here to be on top of the food scene in Dallas, and brunch holds a special place in our hearts as one of Dallas' defining meals.

So, when a family member told me about his wonderful brunch at Cafe 43 and I responded with, “Where’s that?”, I felt foolish. How was this guy, who doesn't even live here, giving me brunch tips?
click to enlarge
A painting at Cafe 43, Christmas Cactus, by former President George W. Bush.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Cafe 43 is adjacent to the George W. Bush Presidential Center on SMU's campus. Forty-three is a reference to former President Bush's service as the nation's 43rd president. The restaurant opened a decade ago, and tickets to the center are not required to dine here. You need only pay for parking across the street, which is about $7.

Food plays a big role in foreign diplomacy, and the menu at Cafe 43 has some personal touches from both the former president and former first lady Laura Bush. While searching for the history behind their favorite foods, we found a small trove of favorite recipes in the digital exhibits, as well as this Dining and Diplomacy page that has menus from various state dinners.

The seasonal menu at Cafe 43 is “local first, Texas second.” From burgers and enchiladas to artichoke hummus and seared salmon salad, it's Texas-forward rounded out with some lighter refined fare. If the weather is agreeable ask for a spot on the terrace overlooking a restored native Texas prairie landscape. It’s shaded and quiet, providing a surprisingly peaceful meal in the center of Dallas.
click to enlarge
The dining room at Cafe 43 is airy, bright and relaxing.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
Entering the restaurant you'll see a painting by President Bush, Christmas Cactus; he took up the art after leaving the White House. Other walls have original work. A six-pack of extra-large white glass globes along with natural light from large windows illuminates the spacious room. Polished wood floors are handsome.

Cafe 43 serves lunch Monday through Friday, but has a special brunch menu available on Saturday (it's closed on Sunday). A few items are noted as favorites of the former president and first lady, and there are also Mrs. Bush's award-winning cowboy cookies, which are available at the hostess stand in small packs to take home or at the table with a scoop of vanilla.

We started with a Texas mimosa served in a classic flute with Deep Eddy's Ruby Red vodka, Champagne and just a touch of orange juice. Very nice and a little goes a long way here, which just makes the Bushes more endearing.
click to enlarge
The star of this show is the toasted whole wheat bread served alongside the chicken salad.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
One of the more popular menu items, based on how many plates of it were passing through the dining room, is a smoked chicken salad ($16), served with two hearty slices of grilled rustic wheat bread (we contacted the restaurant to ask where this bread was sourced so we could buy loaves, but didn't hear back). The chicken salad has big chunks of shredded white meat along with halved red grapes, pieces of pecans, a touch of tarragon and just enough mayo to hold it all together. Put a large scoop of this salad, with perhaps a bit of the green salad, on the toasted warm bread and enjoy.
click to enlarge
The Southern Benedict.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
The Southern Benedict ($14) came highly recommended. Two buttermilk biscuits are topped with piquant and sweet pulled pork, poached eggs and andouille gravy. What could be a heavyweight dish is tempered by quantity; this is a nice meal, not a nap-inducing raid on your body. Two grilled asparagus stems add a touch of vegetables.
click to enlarge
A scoop of the Bush's favorite banana and pecan ice cream.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We topped off our meal with a scoop of the Bush's favorite banana and pecan ice cream ($6), which came with adorable pecan ears along with a fantastic cup of coffee that was quickly refilled any time it was below half full. You can also enjoy cowboy cookies with homemade ice cream. We'd love to get those with the banana pecan ice cream. Maybe next trip.

Everything here is refined and in moderation, including the service, which is beyond friendly; doting yet not at all obtrusive.

Afterward, walk across the fountain area and grab yourself a "Dubya" pin for your blue jean jacket at the store, or perhaps a book. Then walk through the restored prairie landscape in front of the property. It makes for a lovely afternoon.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended for the cafe.

Cafe 43, 2943 SMU Blvd., Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
This Week's Issue

