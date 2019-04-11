This Royal Bloody Mary Will Get You In the Mood for the Game of Thrones Season Premiere

With the Game of Thrones final season kicking off on Sunday, we have our minds on all things royal, boozy, bloody and capable of double-crossing us. Fitting all of this to a tee is Hudson House's Royal Bloody.

The plot goes like this: Your group of merrymakers ventures out for brunch at Hudson House. Bloody Marys are ordered, but a girl at the table knows the secret: The Royal Bloody is the way to go. A girl knows The Royal Bloody is the key to brunch.

The round of brunch cocktails arrives, but all are jealous of the trappings a girl has and look on with green faces. Her cocktail includes extra accoutrement like bleu cheese-stuffed olives, shrimp cocktail and an oyster. A girl has to protect her prize. So, down the gullet the cocktail and its garnishes go. A second is ordered and a similar scene occurs.

And then, the double cross: The strong bloody mary not only takes away the bite of her hangover, but offers a bit of tipsiness. And then a girl Ubers home and has a great nap and wakes up refreshed in time to watch her story.

Brunch is coming, and we should all know where to get the royal treatment.

THE Royal Bloody ($17): Tito’s, house-made mix, bleu cheese-stuffed olives, shrimp cocktail, shucked oyster, chili rim





Hudson House, 4448 Lovers Lane (Park Cities) and 4933 Belt Line Road, Addison. Brunch is served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.