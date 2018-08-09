Oak Cliff's Small Brewpub Launches New Saturday and Sunday Brunch

A lovely Oak Cliff spot with a lovely menu expanded its sights to brunch last weekend, bringing waffles and Bloody Mary cocktails to Jefferson Boulevard.

Small Brewpub was busy enough Sunday, in its first weekend of brunch service, that some of the after-church crowd was forced to brave the 100-degree heat on the patio — that’s how quickly word has gotten around.

The drink list offers the usual, with a mimosa ($5 for a glass, $20 for a carafe) and Irish coffee ($9). For the cereal-loving kid in you, the Cap’n’s milk crunch ($8) includes “cereal milk,” coffee and brandy.