Four Over-the-Top Dallas Brunch Dishes to Try This Weekend

Chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, eggs Benedict — in a city that brunches as hard as Dallas, it's easy to fall in a brunch rut. This weekend, take your brunch to the next level with one of these completely over-the-top Dallas-area brunch dishes.
Zoli's chicken and waffle cannoli
Zoli's knows a thing or two about being extra, and there's nothing more extra than a footlong waffle cannoli filled with Nashville hot chicken. Chicken tenderloins get spiced up, deep-fried and stuffed into a waffle-type cannoli shell, but that's not all. Zoli's also ladles bacon gravy, habanero honey and fresh whipped cream on top, crowning the dish with housemade dill pickles. Never change, Zoli's.
Brown Sugar Cafe's sweet butter toast
There's toast, and then there's this behemoth breakfast dish, served alongside curious brunch additions like hot dogs at Brown Sugar Cafe in Carrollton. Known for its popular waffles — which people flock to during dinner, too — this cafe also makes epic sweet buttered toast, which isn't technically on the brunch menu but is available during brunch, served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. A loaf of milk bread is toasted and topped with syrup, salted butter, powdered sugar and cinnamon.
City Council's boozy cereal
Nothing says "I am very much an adult" like waking up at noon and starting the day with sugary kids' cereal paired with boozy milk cocktails. Milk bottles are filled with creamy custom cocktails, each created to pair specifically with Cocoa Pebbles, Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Fruity Pebbles.
Intrinsic's chicken-fried brisket
Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery in Garland is poised to break the internet with this May brunch special. Smoked brisket is chicken-fried until the exterior is perfectly crispy before getting a generous splash of peppery gravy made with barbecue burnt ends. Dreams really do come true.
