 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Oh hey, footlong chicken and waffle cannoli.
Oh hey, footlong chicken and waffle cannoli.
Chris Wolfgang

Four Over-the-Top Dallas Brunch Dishes to Try This Weekend

Beth Rankin | May 12, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, eggs Benedict — in a city that brunches as hard as Dallas, it's easy to fall in a brunch rut. This weekend, take your brunch to the next level with one of these completely over-the-top Dallas-area brunch dishes.

Zoli's chicken and waffle cannoli
Zoli's knows a thing or two about being extra, and there's nothing more extra than a footlong waffle cannoli filled with Nashville hot chicken. Chicken tenderloins get spiced up, deep-fried and stuffed into a waffle-type cannoli shell, but that's not all. Zoli's also ladles bacon gravy, habanero honey and fresh whipped cream on top, crowning the dish with housemade dill pickles. Never change, Zoli's.

Related Stories

The toast to end all toasts.
The toast to end all toasts.
Kathryn DeBruler

Brown Sugar Cafe's sweet butter toast
There's toast, and then there's this behemoth breakfast dish, served alongside curious brunch additions like hot dogs at Brown Sugar Cafe in Carrollton. Known for its popular waffles — which people flock to during dinner, too — this cafe also makes epic sweet buttered toast, which isn't technically on the brunch menu but is available during brunch, served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. A loaf of milk bread is toasted and topped with syrup, salted butter, powdered sugar and cinnamon.

City Council pairs kids' cereal with a milky, booze-filled cocktail, $9.50 each.
City Council pairs kids' cereal with a milky, booze-filled cocktail, $9.50 each.
Kathy Tran

City Council's boozy cereal
Nothing says "I am very much an adult" like waking up at noon and starting the day with sugary kids' cereal paired with boozy milk cocktails. Milk bottles are filled with creamy custom cocktails, each created to pair specifically with Cocoa Pebbles, Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Fruity Pebbles.

Intrinsic's smoky brisket has gone chicken-fried.
Intrinsic's smoky brisket has gone chicken-fried.
Chris Wolfgang

Intrinsic's chicken-fried brisket
Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery in Garland is poised to break the internet with this May brunch special. Smoked brisket is chicken-fried until the exterior is perfectly crispy before getting a generous splash of peppery gravy made with barbecue burnt ends. Dreams really do come true.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >