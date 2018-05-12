Four Over-the-Top Dallas Brunch Dishes to Try This Weekend

Chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, eggs Benedict — in a city that brunches as hard as Dallas, it's easy to fall in a brunch rut. This weekend, take your brunch to the next level with one of these completely over-the-top Dallas-area brunch dishes.

Zoli's chicken and waffle cannoli

Zoli's knows a thing or two about being extra, and there's nothing more extra than a footlong waffle cannoli filled with Nashville hot chicken. Chicken tenderloins get spiced up, deep-fried and stuffed into a waffle-type cannoli shell, but that's not all. Zoli's also ladles bacon gravy, habanero honey and fresh whipped cream on top, crowning the dish with housemade dill pickles. Never change, Zoli's.

The toast to end all toasts. Kathryn DeBruler

Brown Sugar Cafe's sweet butter toast

There's toast, and then there's this behemoth breakfast dish, served alongside curious brunch additions like hot dogs at Brown Sugar Cafe in Carrollton. Known for its popular waffles — which people flock to during dinner, too — this cafe also makes epic sweet buttered toast, which isn't technically on the brunch menu but is available during brunch, served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. A loaf of milk bread is toasted and topped with syrup, salted butter, powdered sugar and cinnamon.