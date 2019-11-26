Local Hub, the Beloved Deep Ellum Bicycle Shop, Is Closing its Doors

While many Deep Ellum businesses are booming, others say the extra traffic affects their business. Local Hub Bicycle Co. is closing down in December.

It’s a sad month for Dallas cyclists as a favorite local bike shop prepares to shut its doors. After four years of operating in Deep Ellum, Local Hub has announced that it will close Dec. 22.

Founded by Kristie Holt, Local Hub opened in December 2015. Since its opening, Holt has helped thousands of customers navigate Deep Ellum and other parts of Dallas safely. The store owner cites several factors that led to Local Hub’s closure.

“It hasn’t been doing well for a couple of years,” Holt says of the space. “The first two years were amazing. We were increasing business every year. And then bike-share happened and then construction happened and we just never got the business back. The world's changing and everything is changing in it, and we just have to roll with it. I fought really hard for it, and it was just time to stop fighting. I realized I needed to do something else.”

As of now, Holt is focusing on selling the last of the bikers’ equipment. She has a job lined up for herself, which will allow her to use her entrepreneurial skills, but she's also working to find employment for Local Hub’s bike mechanics. Part of the reason Holt decided to close Local Hub, she says, is due to a loss of revenue. She believes in good business ethics and paying each employee what they’re worth.

“Ultimately, we just weren’t profitable enough to keep the doors open,” Holt says. “It’s not a nonprofit, it’s a for-profit business. If the business isn’t making money, then we can’t pay the bills, then I can’t pay employees, and then I can’t keep it open.”

Although Holt is heartbroken about having to close shop, she is at peace with her decision. In addition to working her new job, Holt now plans on using her extra time to focus on herself, to travel and to relax.

“Once I made the decision, I felt really relieved that I did, because it's been such a struggle,” Holt says. “It’s taken a lot of my mental health and my physical health to keep the business open and now it’s just like, ‘OK, I can finally breathe now.’”

In addition to self-care, Holt also plans to ride her bike more often, as it is her favorite form of travel.

“I’m going to have so much extra time to ride my bike now,” Holt says. “I may not be commuting to work, but I’m going to ride my bike every chance I get.”

Local Hub will host the last of their group gravel rides on Dec. 1, at 9 a.m. After Dec. 2, Local Hub’s hours will change to Wednesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Local Hub will stop taking tune-ups and major repair work on Dec. 15. The shop will continue to do quick fixes until the last day of operation, as there are tools and parts in the store. Everything in the store will be on sale, with discounts to deepen as they approach the last day.

“I just want to thank everybody that supported us for the past four years,” Holt says. “I mean, they made it happen where we could stay open and service the community. We kept people riding bikes in urban Dallas and we offered them something really special. I feel very fortunate to have had a business that was open for four years in a city that isn't known for being bike-friendly, and to make permanent changes in the city.”