Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January

January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene.
The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
Starship Bagel has a new location in downtown Dallas. This is the second location for this purveyor of bagels (the mothership is in Lewisville). Bagels here are made in small batches using a 24-hour fermentation process, a key to getting that good bagel chew. The bagels are then boiled prior to baking and served up from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until they run out. And, Hank Vaughn reports, they do run out.
Two-time James Beard semifinalist baker(y) La Casita has opened a coffee shop in Rowlett. I know, that last part was a bit of a bummer. Where even is Rowlett? Maybe they'll expand south. (Puh-lease.) Regardless we're excited that La Casita has a proper cafe now. Big win for the world.
A new Cauldron Ice Cream has opened in Frisco. The real draw here is a puffle cone, a puffy waffle cone made fresh and served warm, creating that amazing high-grade space where the warm cone mingles with cold ice cream. Ummmmmm.
Double D's is now open in the Design District. Big love is the energy here, and your grandma's retro living room is the style. They have DJs every night.
The Dallas Morning News reports that H-E-B will start building its second Frisco location this June.
Andrew's American Pizza Kitchen in Plano, which was previously Picasso's. Five styles of regional pizza can be had here: Detroit, Chicago deep dish, Chicago tavern, New York/Brooklyn and ... wait for it ... Dallas.
Chick-fil-A opened a new spot in downtown, but we're more excited about these locally owned spots.
Loro in Addison is open now. And if you haven't yet, stop by Olivella's Deli in Deep Ellum for lunch when you'll see a shift away from pizza for the midday meal in favor of Italian deli sandwiches and paninis.
River Pig on Lower Greenville has opened where Flatbread Company used to be. This gastropub out of Oregon has brunch, burgers and a big patio.
We also got a look at a new spot, L'Aqua, a casual Moroccan and French spot in Plano.
Question: Have you spent days searching for a $30 four-course Brazilian and Italian-influenced dinner? We've got great news. Hank Vaughn recently worked his way through more than a dozen dishes at Casa Pollastro and has all the photos to prove it.
Graze Craze taps into the charcuterie board trend, which we really hope isn't a trend and sticks around. This to-go-only spot recently opened in Plano.
Late last year the specialty liquor store Perrault opened in Mockingbird Station. We spoke to the owners about their collection and how they're different from the big box liquor stores.
Quarter Acre is now open on Lowest Greenville. Chef and owner Toby Archibald is serving fare influenced by his native New Zealand. It's efficient fine dining here. There's a small snack menu, five appetizers and six entrées. A 48-hour beef short rib is served with roasted sour mushrooms ($48). We're jazzed to try the charred carrot with spiced yoghurt, maple gastrique, winter garden herbs and pomegranate ($30).
Unfortunately, Deep Ellum lost an original this year. The Green Room closed early this year, citing "gentrification." Does this mean we're old?
Veritas Wine Room posted on Instagram in early January that after 15 years, it will be closing at the end of March. Veritas is still hosting dinners, so if you want to visit one more time, get a spot.